News |  31 Jan 2017

Bass Raja Nucleya joins forces with Mad Decent Block Party line-up

MUMBAI: Indian bass music DJ and producer Nucleya will join dance music heavyweights like Major Lazer and Dillon Francis at Mad Decent Block Party. He will play alongside Major Lazer and Dillon Francis on the three-city tour from 3-5 March 2017.

The three-city tour will cover Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi from 3-5 March 2017.

Nucleya, who premiered his latest album ‘Raja Baja’ in NSCI Dome packed with 15,000 fans, has popularised the global bass music sound in India courtesy his high-energy tracks flecked with Indian street sounds. Nucleya was also a part of the Mad Decent Block Party when it made toured in India in 2016.

Mad Decent Block Party is organised and promoted by Oji in association with Budweiser and co-sponsored by Channel V, with Uber on board as their mobility partner. The festival will travel to Mumbai (3 March), Hyderabad (4 March) and Delhi (5 March).

Tickets for shows in the three cities, priced at Rs 2,800, are available for sale on insider and Paytm.

Announced alongside Nucleya’s inclusion in the line-up, ‘Mitron Pack’  is a special promotion for tickets. Check below.

