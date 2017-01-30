RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2017 12:21 |  By RnMTeam

Zayn Malik is really special: Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift says her 'I don't wanna live forever' collaborator Zayn Malik is "really special and wonderful".

"I've known Zayn for a really long time. I think his voice is one that is really rare and I think he's really special and wonderful," she said in a behind-the-scenes video from their music video obtained by Capital FM, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's really, really amazing to get to work together. It's amazing when you get to work with people who you hang out with. The question of, 'Will we get along?', is already answered. We know we get along like, 'Yeah it's fine'," Swift added.

The duo recorded the video at a hotel here where they reportedly trashed the hotel room.

A source said: "Zayn trashed the hotel room to bits, ripping apart pillows and smashing a lamp up against the wall. Taylor had to light the curtains on fire for her part. The smoke alarms were turned off on the nearby floors so that the building didn't have to be evacuated.

"At one point, Taylor smashed a mirror in the bathroom. All the scenes were carefully planned. It's going to be a very sexy video. Zayn was dressed dapper and Taylor was wearing garters and heels."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Taylor Swift I don't wanna live forever Zayn Malik
Related news
News | 23 Jan 2017

Justin Bieber 'can't listen' to The Weeknd's music

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning singer Justin Bieber says he can't listen to the singer The Weeknd's music. "Hell no I can't listen to a Weeknd song! That s**t's wack," Bieber told tmz.com. The Weeknd has recently been seen kissing Selena Gomez.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2017

Gigi Hadid getting married to Zayn Malik?

MUMBAI: Model Gigi Hadid has sparked speculations that she may have got engaged after being spotted with a band on her ring finger.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2017

Gomez, Swift's 'secret meeting'

MUMBAI: Singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift still share a good relationship despite not having seen each other for months. They even had a "secret meeting" at the latters house earlier this week.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

Taylor wants her home to be declared landmark

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift wants her $25 million-worth Beverly Hills home declared as a landmark.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

Selena Gomez not worried about Bella Hadid

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez is not worried about upsetting model Bella Hadid with her relationship with singer The Weeknd. The ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ hitmaker was seen kissing The Weeknd earlier this week, which made Hadid unfollow her on Instagram, reports usmagazine.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Crossblade Festival 2017 went live on Hungama Play and Hungama Music for the first time

MUMBAI: The largest and the one of a kind Punjabi music festival - Hungama Crossblade, which tooread more

Interviews
My commitment to Govt of Maharashtra is you back us and we will give you No. 1 festival in the world: Percept's Harindra Singh
(Image Credit: businesstoday)

MUMBAI: The tenth edition of Sunburn, one of the world's biggest music festivals concluded wread more

Press Releases
Big FM and classical band 'Bhrame' pay a patriotic tribute on Republic Day

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, Big FM is continuing its legacy of providing its listenread more

News
CEMCA and CRSs to work towards women welfare

MUMBAI: Community radio stations are seen serving the audience of targeted community with a minimread more

News
The Central University of Jammu to launch FM station

MUMBAI: Central University of Jammu (CUJ) will launch its own FM radio station this year within tread more

top# 5 articles

1
I grew up with holes in my shoes: Jennifer Lopez

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez can afford the best of labels today, but there was a time when she used to wear shoes with holes in them. Lopez...read more

2
I want people to perceive me with 'let Me Come Home': Anmol Mallik

MUMBAI: Being a star kid isn’t easy. People put a tag on them even before they step out to carve a space for themselves. Anmol Mallik had to go...read more

3
Birthday Special: Echoes from Pandit Jasraj's concerts

MUMBAI: Ace Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj turns 87 today. A disciple of Mewati Gharana, Pandit Jasraj’s success in Indian Classical Music...read more

4
Zayn Malik is really special: Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift says her 'I don't wanna live forever' collaborator Zayn Malik is "really special and wonderful". "I've known Zayn for a...read more

5
Indian and UAE musicians mark R-Day in unique style, go viral

NEW DELHI: Young creative musicians of India and the United Arab Emirates marked the India’s Republic Day in a very special way: a fusion of Indian...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group