News |  30 Jan 2017 18:15 |  By RnMTeam

Rihanna, Banks feud over Trump's policies

MUMBAI: Singers Rihanna and Azealia Banks engaged in a social media feud after President Donald Trump banned citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

The spat started when Rihanna weighed in on Trump's recent policies on immigration, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!" she wrote on Twitter.

Banks, a Trump supporter, responded in an aggressive way: "No. This is all stupid and wrong. Is she even American? Can she even vote?"

The outspoken rapper took to Instagram to support Trump's policies. She called out Rihanna by name, saying she wasn't a citizen and couldn't vote.

Rihanna fired back as she posted on Instagram a photograph of herself pouting her lips.

Banks responded: "You're clearly listening and responding to each and every post. These pop stars love me."

(Source: IANS)

Rihanna Azealia Banks Donald Trump Instagram
