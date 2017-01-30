Justin Bieber planning special surprise for fans

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has told his fans that he is working on something special ahead of his hiatus from music.

The Love yourself hitmaker teased his followers on Twitter by giving an update on the mysterious project he is planning to share, reports mirror.co.uk.

It comes after a source said he is going on one-year hiatus to travel after his Purpose World Tour.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 22-year-old pop star wrote: "Working on something special".

According to a source quoted by Daily Star newspaper, Bieber has been recording some new music here to sign off with and then he plans to go travel for a bit.

"His Purpose World Tour has been gruelling and Justin is looking forward to a bit of peace and getting back to nature," the source said.

The singer continues his tour in Mexico in February and will be performing in London on July 2, where he will headline British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

(Source: IANS)