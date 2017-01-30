RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2017 12:38 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber planning special surprise for fans

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has told his fans that he is working on something special ahead of his hiatus from music.

The Love yourself hitmaker teased his followers on Twitter by giving an update on the mysterious project he is planning to share, reports mirror.co.uk.

It comes after a source said he is going on one-year hiatus to travel after his Purpose World Tour.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 22-year-old pop star wrote: "Working on something special".

According to a source quoted by Daily Star newspaper, Bieber has been recording some new music here to sign off with and then he plans to go travel for a bit.

"His Purpose World Tour has been gruelling and Justin is looking forward to a bit of peace and getting back to nature," the source said.

The singer continues his tour in Mexico in February and will be performing in London on July 2, where he will headline British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Justin Bieber Love Yourself Mexico London Hyde Park
Related news
Vh1
News | 25 Jan 2017

Vh1 Supersonic ropes in Grammy winner ZEDD as the third headliner

MUMBAI: After creating buzz with the news of Eric Prydz performing at Vh1 Supersonic and going in for an encore with Macklemore, Supersonic continues to slay the festival line-up game by unveiling its third headliner - Zedd.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2017

Justin Bieber 'can't listen' to The Weeknd's music

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning singer Justin Bieber says he can't listen to the singer The Weeknd's music. "Hell no I can't listen to a Weeknd song! That s**t's wack," Bieber told tmz.com. The Weeknd has recently been seen kissing Selena Gomez.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2017

Justin Bieber to perform in India?

MUMBAI: There is some good news for all the Justin Bieber fans. Wondering what it is? Well, if this comes true this will be one of the biggest entertainment developments of 2017, for Bieber fans.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2017

Justin Bieber abandons his puppy

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has abandoned his ailing puppy Tod, a seven-month-old Chow Chow.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2017

Over 200 arrested at Sydney music festival

MUMBAI: More than 200 persons were arrested in a music festival here for drug use and distribution, the media reported on Monday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Crossblade Festival 2017 went live on Hungama Play and Hungama Music for the first time

MUMBAI: The largest and the one of a kind Punjabi music festival - Hungama Crossblade, which tooread more

Interviews
My commitment to Govt of Maharashtra is you back us and we will give you No. 1 festival in the world: Percept's Harindra Singh
(Image Credit: businesstoday)

MUMBAI: The tenth edition of Sunburn, one of the world's biggest music festivals concluded wread more

Press Releases
Big FM and classical band 'Bhrame' pay a patriotic tribute on Republic Day

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, Big FM is continuing its legacy of providing its listenread more

News
CEMCA and CRSs to work towards women welfare

MUMBAI: Community radio stations are seen serving the audience of targeted community with a minimread more

News
The Central University of Jammu to launch FM station

MUMBAI: Central University of Jammu (CUJ) will launch its own FM radio station this year within tread more

top# 5 articles

1
I want people to perceive me with 'let Me Come Home': Anmol Mallik

MUMBAI: Being a star kid isn’t easy. People put a tag on them even before they step out to carve a space for themselves. Anmol Mallik had to go...read more

2
Indian singer launches 'non-alcoholic' party anthem

MUMBAI: Indian singer-choreographer Shraey Khanna's new single 'Hath Mei Daru Nahi' is aimed at creating a party mood without a mention of alcohol,...read more

3
Zayn Malik is really special: Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift says her 'I don't wanna live forever' collaborator Zayn Malik is "really special and wonderful". "I've known Zayn for a...read more

4
I grew up with holes in my shoes: Jennifer Lopez

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez can afford the best of labels today, but there was a time when she used to wear shoes with holes in them. Lopez...read more

5
Birthday Special: Echoes from Pandit Jasraj's concerts

MUMBAI: Ace Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj turns 87 today. A disciple of Mewati Gharana, Pandit Jasraj’s success in Indian Classical Music...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group