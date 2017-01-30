RadioandMusic
News |  30 Jan 2017 11:58 |  By RnMTeam

I want people to perceive me with 'let Me Come Home': Anmol Mallik

MUMBAI: Being a star kid isn’t easy. People put a tag on them even before they step out to carve a space for themselves. Anmol Mallik had to go through something similar, but she did not back out. She did a few Bollywood singles that did average in the music space, but then she decided to launch herself with one of the biggest music labels EMI Records India. Unfortunately -- the single – ‘Lamhein’crashed at takeoff. However, this time the singer has hit the bullseye.

‘The Old School’ singer stepped out of EMI Records to create something that she calls a part of herself – ‘Let Me Come Home’. Anmol wrote this track during her college days but it was of late that she made a few amendments to her single to release it. The single is now out and it has already become the industry favourite. In fact, it also made it to VH1’s top 10 songs list.

Interestingly, the ‘Nagin Dance’ singer did not take help from anyone to put this song together. Not even her music composer father Anu Mallik. “His judgment means a lot to me, but I did not tell him about the track till it aired on VH1. The song also went on to trend on Saavn,” confesses the singer.

She further adds, “Not many people know that I can write songs, something that I have been doing since I was 13. This song is completely me and I want people to perceive me with this song.”

The song making process was nerve wrecking for Anmol as she was putting herself out for the first time with ‘Let Me Come Home’. “When you do playback singing you are singing for someone else. When you sing your own song, you are letting everyone judge you and that is nerve wrecking. I so wanted the response to be positive,” confesses the singer.

Anmol’s wish did come true with the industry biggies like Sonu Nigam appreciating her song. “Ayushmann Khurrana said, ‘he did not know that I had this kind of music in me’. Farhan Khan, Sonu Nigam, Virendra Shewag and Sara Tendulkar tweeted about the song,” exclaims the talented singer.

Furthermore, the singer says that this is just the tip of the iceberg there is more to come. “The intention with ‘Let Me Come Home’ was to have a song that everyone connects with and that happened. It has been my burning desire to be a singer-songwriter and it has come to life with this single. There is a lot more to come.”

On having gone wrong the first time with EMI Records single ‘Lamhein’ the singer avers, “I would never fault EMI for I signed that song. If I have to step out, that song has to define me. You cannot tell anything about Anmol Mallik with ‘Lamhein’. Though, I am extremely thankful to EMI for that opportunity.”

‘Lamhein’ did not let us in Anmol’s life, but ‘Let Me Come Home’ does. All the singer is asking for are 30 seconds of one’s precious time to listen to her track. “Sometimes you get a little calling in your heart and you put it on paper. This song is very much a part of my heart and I want people to give it a chance,” ended Anmol.

This is a track that you do not want to miss -

