Big Boss participants are brave: RJ Malishka

MUMBAI: For the final episode of Big Boss season 10, RJ Malishka visited the house as a debate panelist. After being with the contestants she says she has realized how difficult the job it is to be in a house for 105 days. She describes the participants as ‘brave’ and is happy to be on the other side of the table.

Red FM’s RJ Malishka, Ravi Dubey, journalist Shweta and ex-Bigg Boss participant Puneet Issar were the panelists who entered the house to support their favourite contestants, while choreographer-director Farah Khan played moderator.

Malishka says that she had an amazing experience being a part of Big Boss from the other side. “Being a panelist at the Big Boss house was simply a fabulous experience. It was a fantastic time grilling the participants and getting to know them better. As an RJ I have been in touch with Big Boss for a long time now. I got to be in the activity room and also saw the chemistry and bond the participants share,” said Malishka.

The panel was divided into two teams with Malishka and Ravi supporting Bani and Lopamudra while Shweta and Puneet supporting team common man, Manu and Manvir. During the debate the Bigg Boss participants had candid talks with their viewers to clear doubts about why they behaved in the way they did during tasks, about how they felt about being in the house, confess their mistakes, about how they used their friends to survive in the house and put forward their feelings and opinions.

“I was in favour of Bani and Manvir and I am glad to know Manvir won as he was deserving. He is an amazing person and a man who is good at heart. What more do you need than popularity after Big Boss? Manvir and Bani both received it. All the last four contestants were amazing,” revealed the radio jock.

Malishka says that she has been receiving offers to take part in Big Boss as a contestant but she is not ready for that as yet. She explains, “ I am not yet at a stage of my life that I can spend 105 days in the house with no network and connection with the outside world. I will be able to perform the tasks, but verbal battles are not my cup of tea. The games are fine but also you are judged by the audience, and the most important part is you have to be the best as you keep discovering yourself also with every task.”