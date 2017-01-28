Songs that are ruling the charts this week
MUMBAI: The only thing that comes handy over a not-so-happening weekend is a pair of headphones and the specially curated list by Radioandmusic.com. So loosen up if you don’t have any plan for Saturday night and scroll through our list of this week’s chartbusters.
Kabhi Yaadon Mein
Song: Kabhi Yaadon Mein
Singer: Palak Muchhal, Arijit Singh
Music: Abhijit Vaghani, Saptarshi
Lyrics: Chhavi Sodhani, Nusrat Badr
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the song:
Mere Miyan Gaye England
Song: Mere Miyan Gaye England
Singer: Rekha Bhardwaj
Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
Lyrics: Gulzar
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the song:
Dhingana
Song: Dhingana
Music Composer: Aheer (JAM8)
Music Produced By: Omgrown Music
Singer: Mika Singh
Lyrics: Mayur Puri
Watch the song:
Goosebump
Song: Goosebump
Singer: Fazilpuria
Rapper: Fazilpuria
Lyrics and Music: Rossh
Mix and Master: Prithvi Sharma
Watch the song:
Nachi Ja
Song: Nachi Ja
Singer: AJ Singh
Composer and Lyricist: AJ Singh
Music Label: Zee Music Company
Watch the song:
Desi Girls Do It Better
Song: Desi Girls Do It Better
Singer: Jaz Dhami
Rap and Composer: RAOOL
Lyrics: RAOOL, Justin Mall, Nitish Bakshi, Niket Pandey
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the song:
Rahmaniya
Song: Rahmaniya
Singer: Krishna Beura
Music Director: Ved Sharma
Lyrics: Ved Sharma
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the song:
Dard Alif Hai
Song: Dard Alif Hai
Music: Aman Pant
Lyrics: Zaigham Imam
Singer: Aman Pant
Guitar: Rocky Baser
Mixed and Mastered by: Hari Krishnan at PDMS
Watch the song: