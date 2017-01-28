Songs that are ruling the charts this week

MUMBAI: The only thing that comes handy over a not-so-happening weekend is a pair of headphones and the specially curated list by Radioandmusic.com. So loosen up if you don’t have any plan for Saturday night and scroll through our list of this week’s chartbusters.

Kabhi Yaadon Mein

Song: Kabhi Yaadon Mein

Singer: Palak Muchhal, Arijit Singh

Music: Abhijit Vaghani, Saptarshi

Lyrics: Chhavi Sodhani, Nusrat Badr

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Mere Miyan Gaye England

Song: Mere Miyan Gaye England

Singer: Rekha Bhardwaj

Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyrics: Gulzar

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Dhingana

Song: Dhingana

Music Composer: Aheer (JAM8)

Music Produced By: Omgrown Music

Singer: Mika Singh

Lyrics: Mayur Puri

Watch the song:

Goosebump

Song: Goosebump

Singer: Fazilpuria

Rapper: Fazilpuria

Lyrics and Music: Rossh

Mix and Master: Prithvi Sharma

Watch the song:

Nachi Ja

Song: Nachi Ja

Singer: AJ Singh

Composer and Lyricist: AJ Singh

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Watch the song:

Desi Girls Do It Better

Song: Desi Girls Do It Better

Singer: Jaz Dhami

Rap and Composer: RAOOL

Lyrics: RAOOL, Justin Mall, Nitish Bakshi, Niket Pandey

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Rahmaniya

Song: Rahmaniya

Singer: Krishna Beura

Music Director: Ved Sharma

Lyrics: Ved Sharma

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Dard Alif Hai

Song: Dard Alif Hai

Music: Aman Pant

Lyrics: Zaigham Imam

Singer: Aman Pant

Guitar: Rocky Baser

Mixed and Mastered by: Hari Krishnan at PDMS

Watch the song: