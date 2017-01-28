RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jan 2017 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Songs that are ruling the charts this week

MUMBAI: The only thing that comes handy over a not-so-happening weekend is a pair of headphones and the specially curated list by Radioandmusic.com. So loosen up if you don’t have any plan for Saturday night and scroll through our list of this week’s chartbusters.

Kabhi Yaadon Mein

Song: Kabhi Yaadon Mein

Singer: Palak Muchhal, Arijit Singh

Music: Abhijit Vaghani, Saptarshi

Lyrics: Chhavi Sodhani, Nusrat Badr

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Mere Miyan Gaye England

Song: Mere Miyan Gaye England

Singer: Rekha Bhardwaj

Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyrics: Gulzar

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Dhingana

Song: Dhingana

Music Composer: Aheer (JAM8)

Music Produced By: Omgrown Music

Singer: Mika Singh

Lyrics: Mayur Puri

Watch the song:

Goosebump

Song: Goosebump

Singer: Fazilpuria

Rapper: Fazilpuria

Lyrics and Music: Rossh

Mix and Master: Prithvi Sharma

Watch the song:

Nachi Ja

Song: Nachi Ja

Singer: AJ Singh

Composer and Lyricist: AJ Singh

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Watch the song:

Desi Girls Do It Better

Song: Desi Girls Do It Better

Singer: Jaz Dhami

Rap and Composer: RAOOL

Lyrics: RAOOL, Justin Mall, Nitish Bakshi, Niket Pandey

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Rahmaniya

Song: Rahmaniya

Singer: Krishna Beura

Music Director: Ved Sharma

Lyrics: Ved Sharma

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

Dard Alif Hai

Song: Dard Alif Hai

Music: Aman Pant

Lyrics: Zaigham Imam

Singer: Aman Pant

Guitar: Rocky Baser

Mixed and Mastered by: Hari Krishnan at PDMS

Watch the song:

Tags
Kabhi Yaadon Mein Palak Muchhal Arijit Singh Abhijit Vaghani Saptarshi Chhavi Sodhani Nusrat Badr T-Series Mere Miyan Gaye England Rekha Bhardwaj Gulzar Vishal Bhardwaj Goosebump Fazilpuria Rossh AJ Singh Zee Music Company Nachi Ja Desi Girls Do It Better Jaz Dhami Raool Justin Mall Nitish Bakshi Niket Pandey Dhingana Aheer (JAM8) Omgrown Music Mika Singh Mayur Puri Dard Alif Hai Aman Pant Zaigham Imam Rocky Baser
Related news
(Image source: Bigdays.in)
News | 28 Jan 2017

Jazzy B to release new album Folk 'N Funky 2

MUMBAI: Jazzy B, the celebrated Punjabi singer who is also known as ‘Crown Prince of Bhangra’, is all set to release his brand new album Folk ‘N Funky 2.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2017

Arijit Singh turns music producer for Bengali film 'Tomake Chai'

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh who is best known for his playback skills is stepping into a new territory with Bengali film 'Tomake Chai'. The singer has donned a music producer’s hat for two tracks of upcoming Bengali film 'Tomake Chai'.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2017

Arijit and I did not record 'Zaalima' together: Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: 'Zaalima' has crossed a 40 million views something that not many of us would have predicted, but the song is doing great and its songstress Harshdeep Kaur is enjoying the attention.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2017

Rekha Bharadwaj adds magic to 'Yeh Ishq Hai' post Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Have you heard the female version of ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ song from upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Rangoon’? The makers of the movie released a beautiful rendition of ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’, sung by Rekha Bharadwaj on T-Series.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2017

Several Indian stories inspired me to write 'Desi Girls Do It Better': Raool

MUMBAI: Music composer- singer Raool who rapped in 'Housefull 3' and wrote the 'Jaeger Bomb' song for ‘Tum Bin 2’ released his first single, ‘Desi Girls Do It Better’ under T-Series this weekend.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
My commitment to Govt of Maharashtra is you back us and we will give you No. 1 festival in the world: Percept's Harindra Singh
(Image Credit: businesstoday)

MUMBAI: The tenth edition of Sunburn, one of the world's biggest music festivals concluded wread more

Press Releases
Big FM and classical band 'Bhrame' pay a patriotic tribute on Republic Day

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, Big FM is continuing its legacy of providing its listenread more

News
CEMCA and CRSs to work towards women welfare

MUMBAI: Community radio stations are seen serving the audience of targeted community with a minimread more

News
The Central University of Jammu to launch FM station

MUMBAI: Central University of Jammu (CUJ) will launch its own FM radio station this year within tread more

News
Mann ki Baat: Modi to talk only to students this month as Board Exams near

NEW DELHI: With the Board examinations round the corner and the students getting into the thick oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Going unplugged has its own risks, rewards: Benny Dayal

MUMBAI: Singer Benny Dayal, who will perform at the sixth season of ‘MTV Unplugged’, says performing unplugged has its own risks and rewards. "Going...read more

2
Nooran Sisters to perform at Punjabi music festival 'Hungama Crossblade'

MUMBAI: Nooran sisters who are known for their marvelous sufi singing in Pollywood and Bollywood will bring alive the Punjabi music through their...read more

3
Dawn to dusk event in memory of Ustad Allarakha

MUMBAI: Tabla legend, Ustad Allarakha, fondly known as “Abbaji” by one and all, regaled millions of music lovers worldwide. The event, ‘A Homage to...read more

4
A select few have seen Janet Jackson's baby

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson has allowed a select few to see her baby. Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed son Eissa into the world...read more

5
Elton John to pen 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has been roped in to write the music for the Broadway adaptation of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. John will work with...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group