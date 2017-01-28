RadioandMusic
News |  28 Jan 2017 14:15 |  By RnMTeam

Jazzy B to release new album Folk 'N Funky 2

(Image source: Bigdays.in)

MUMBAI: Jazzy B, the celebrated Punjabi singer who is also known as ‘Crown Prince of Bhangra’, is all set to release his brand new album Folk ‘N Funky 2.

He has released 11 studio albums in the past years. This album, Folk ‘N Funky 2 is the continuation of his previous album Folk 'N Funky, which was released in 1995.

In association with Dinesh Auluck and Bobby Nagra, the album will be released on Zee Music Company. The music for the album is composed by Sukshinder Singh.

We don't know, when the album will release and how many songs will be there yet.

Watch out this space for more details.

