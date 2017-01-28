RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jan 2017 18:21 |  By RnMTeam

Indian and UAE musicians mark R-Day in unique style, go viral

NEW DELHI: Young creative musicians of India and the United Arab Emirates marked the India’s Republic Day in a very special way: a fusion of Indian and Khaleej music. The musicians Nishita Charles, Adel Ebrahim, Mahesh Raghvan and Riyaz Shah recreated the timeless music of ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ and ‘Ye Jo Des’ from the hit movie 'Swades' with some unique twits.

​​The unique musical style, combining electronic instruments with Carnatic, Bollywood and Khaleeji Music, has become a viral hit.

The musical partnership was of particular significance as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was the Chief Guest at the R-Day Parade in Delhi.

A seamless creative fusion of cultures and styles, and posted under the #UAE_IndiaDosti, it is a set to become a fitting anthem of the two countries’ close friendship.

This was made possible by the National Media Council (NMC), an independent federal government body established in 2006 to oversee the development of media in UAE and to support media initiatives. The NMC vision is to reach international standards in media regulation to achieve sustainable development in the UAE. Its mission is development and regulation of an integrated and distinguished national media system leading to enhancing the UAE's national and international position through evolving appropriate media policies and regulations and coordinating their implementation in conjunction with relevant parties.

Tags
Indian UAE R-Day Nishita Charles Adel Ebrahim Mahesh Raghvan Riyaz Shah Mile Sur Mera Tumhara Ye Jo Des Swades Khaleeji Music
Related news
News | 27 Jan 2017

Moment of pride, celebration: Kailash Kher on Padma Shri honour

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher, who shot to fame with the 2003 hit number 'Allah Ke Bande', was thrilled to be named for the Padma Shri -- India's fourth highest civilian award -- on Wednesday. He says it's a moment of pride and celebration.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2017

20-hour concert to celebrate Indian classical music 'ragas'

MUMBAI: In a unique treat for lovers of Indian classical (Hindustani) music, a mega-concert of 20 hours of non-stop music featuring 16 artistes will open here on Saturday evening, an organiser said on Friday.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2016

Sanam (band) members were clueless in the beginning

MUMBAI: Sanam, popularly named as ‘Fantastic Four’ by their fans is a YouTube sensation, but not many know that the band members were clueless in the beginning. They wanted to make a mark in the music industry but were too unsure of the way forward.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2016

Legendary Carnatic singer Balamurali Krishna passes away

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Balamurali Krishna, one of the singers behind 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara', passed away in Chennai today, dated 22 November 2016. Balamurali Krishna was 86 years old.

read more
News | 20 Sep 2016

'Aave Re Hitchki' - beautiful sound; not so appealing video

MUMBAI: Bollywood music has a wide variety of sound ranging from classical to hip-hop and now electronic. However, it’s always a pleasure to hear music that is more connected to our soil. Mirzya's latest song 'Aave Re Hitchki' is one such song.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
My commitment to Govt of Maharashtra is you back us and we will give you No. 1 festival in the world: Percept's Harindra Singh
(Image Credit: businesstoday)

MUMBAI: The tenth edition of Sunburn, one of the world's biggest music festivals concluded wread more

Press Releases
Big FM and classical band 'Bhrame' pay a patriotic tribute on Republic Day

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, Big FM is continuing its legacy of providing its listenread more

News
CEMCA and CRSs to work towards women welfare

MUMBAI: Community radio stations are seen serving the audience of targeted community with a minimread more

News
The Central University of Jammu to launch FM station

MUMBAI: Central University of Jammu (CUJ) will launch its own FM radio station this year within tread more

News
Mann ki Baat: Modi to talk only to students this month as Board Exams near

NEW DELHI: With the Board examinations round the corner and the students getting into the thick oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Muzik247 releases songs of 'Basheerinte Premalekhanam'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of the upcoming romcom movie, 'Basheerinte...read more

2
Kream releases remix package for 'Taped Up Heart'

MUMBAI: Following on the success of their breakout single ‘Taped Up Heart’ via Big Beat Records, Norwegian brothers KREAM are priming their fans with...read more

3
Jazzy B to release new album Folk 'N Funky 2

MUMBAI: Jazzy B, the celebrated Punjabi singer who is also known as ‘Crown Prince of Bhangra’, is all set to release his brand new album Folk ‘N...read more

4
Blind Anthem for T20 World Cup released

MUMBAI: The Stage is set for T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind organised by Cricket Association for Blind in India, the cricketing arm of...read more

5
MOGUAI releases remix of 'Momentuum'

MUMBAI: German DJ/Producer MOGUAI presents his infectious remix of One Day Hero's ‘Momentuum’. Out now on Tiesto's AFTR:HRS imprint, MOGUAI’s rework...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group