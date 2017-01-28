Indian and UAE musicians mark R-Day in unique style, go viral

NEW DELHI: Young creative musicians of India and the United Arab Emirates marked the India’s Republic Day in a very special way: a fusion of Indian and Khaleej music. The musicians Nishita Charles, Adel Ebrahim, Mahesh Raghvan and Riyaz Shah recreated the timeless music of ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ and ‘Ye Jo Des’ from the hit movie 'Swades' with some unique twits.

​​The unique musical style, combining electronic instruments with Carnatic, Bollywood and Khaleeji Music, has become a viral hit.

The musical partnership was of particular significance as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was the Chief Guest at the R-Day Parade in Delhi.

A seamless creative fusion of cultures and styles, and posted under the #UAE_IndiaDosti, it is a set to become a fitting anthem of the two countries’ close friendship.

This was made possible by the National Media Council (NMC), an independent federal government body established in 2006 to oversee the development of media in UAE and to support media initiatives.