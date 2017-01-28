RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jan 2017 18:55 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: Echoes from Pandit Jasraj's concerts

MUMBAI: Ace Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj turns 87 today. A disciple of Mewati Gharana, Pandit Jasraj’s success in Indian Classical Music is beyond compare.

Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan honoured Pandit Jasraj has been overpoweringly loyal to his roots, although his music has scaled ethereal heights all over the globe. Today, on his birthday, Radioandmusic.om thought of paying tribute by bringing his exceptional live concerts together. Here is what we have found.

Tags
Padma Vibhushan Padma Bhushan Pandit Jasraj Mewati Gharana Indian classical music
Related news
News | 27 Jan 2017

Padma Vibhushan great honour for dad's continuous effort: Vijay Yesudas

MUMBAI: The Padma Vibhushan honour for veteran classical and playback singer KJ Yesudas is a testament to his continuous efforts in a career spanning over five decades, says his son and actor-singer Vijay Yesudas.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2017

Yesudas gets Padma Vibhushan, Anuradha Paudwal, Kailash Kher among Padma Shri recipien

NEW DELHI: Eminent singer K J Yesudas is to receive the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, while mohan veena exponent Vishwa Mohan Bhatt bags the Padma Bhushan.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2017

Social disparity to blame for molestation, rape: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Celebrated Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Sunday rebuffed claims that Westernisation leads to rapes and other crimes against women.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2017

Jaipur Literature Festival announces line-up; to go on-air with Red FM

MUMBAI: 10th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival in collaboration with Red FM will be a five-day literary extravaganza.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2017

Bollywood wishes Happy Birthday to 'charming' Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Wishing lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar on his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, Hindi film industry celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan and Shekhar Ravijiani, expressed their fondness for the "charming" Padma Bhushan awardee.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
My commitment to Govt of Maharashtra is you back us and we will give you No. 1 festival in the world: Percept's Harindra Singh
(Image Credit: businesstoday)

MUMBAI: The tenth edition of Sunburn, one of the world's biggest music festivals concluded wread more

Press Releases
Big FM and classical band 'Bhrame' pay a patriotic tribute on Republic Day

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, Big FM is continuing its legacy of providing its listenread more

News
CEMCA and CRSs to work towards women welfare

MUMBAI: Community radio stations are seen serving the audience of targeted community with a minimread more

News
The Central University of Jammu to launch FM station

MUMBAI: Central University of Jammu (CUJ) will launch its own FM radio station this year within tread more

News
Mann ki Baat: Modi to talk only to students this month as Board Exams near

NEW DELHI: With the Board examinations round the corner and the students getting into the thick oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Songs that are ruling the charts this week

MUMBAI: The only thing that comes handy over a not-so-happening weekend is a pair of headphones and the specially curated list by Radioandmusic.com....read more

2
Going unplugged has its own risks, rewards: Benny Dayal

MUMBAI: Singer Benny Dayal, who will perform at the sixth season of ‘MTV Unplugged’, says performing unplugged has its own risks and rewards. "Going...read more

3
Nooran Sisters to perform at Punjabi music festival 'Hungama Crossblade'

MUMBAI: Nooran sisters who are known for their marvelous sufi singing in Pollywood and Bollywood will bring alive the Punjabi music through their...read more

4
Dawn to dusk event in memory of Ustad Allarakha

MUMBAI: Tabla legend, Ustad Allarakha, fondly known as “Abbaji” by one and all, regaled millions of music lovers worldwide. The event, ‘A Homage to...read more

5
A select few have seen Janet Jackson's baby

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson has allowed a select few to see her baby. Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed son Eissa into the world...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group