News |  27 Jan 2017 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Nooran Sisters to perform at Punjabi music festival 'Hungama Crossblade'

MUMBAI: Nooran sisters who are known for their marvelous sufi singing in Pollywood and Bollywood will bring alive the Punjabi music through their unique singing, in the eighth edition of Crossblade 2017.

Carrying music as the valuable part of their childhood Nooran sisters are blessed with great voice and known for their famous songs like ‘Patakha Guddi’, ‘Tung Tung’, ‘Yaar Di Gali’, ‘Dama Dum Mast Qalandar’, ‘Jugni’ and many others. The journey of Nooran sisters from obscurity to national fame has been incredible. Their singing is signified by the essence of folk music and is evocative of the sufi tradition of Punjab.

Both the sisters have music in their blood and to celebrate this musical heritage they will give a unique mesmerizing performance which will give the audience goosebumps.

So pull up your socks and get ready to feel the sufi singing in this larger than life music festival ‘Hungama Crossblade’. The festival will be held on 28 and 29 January from 2 pm to 10 pm in Chimney Heights, Mohali, in association with Seagram's Royal Stag Barrel Select Mega Music CDs and Powered by Homeland Group.

