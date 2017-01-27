RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jan 2017 20:14 |  By RnMTeam

Elton John to pen 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has been roped in to write the music for the Broadway adaptation of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

John will work with playwright Paul Rudnick on the production, reports the guardian.com.

John has great experience within the genre, having worked on hits like ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Billy Elliot’ in the past.

"Re-imagining ‘The Devil Wears Prada' for the musical theatre is super exciting. I'm a huge fan of both the book and the feature film and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can't wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture," John said in a statement.

The hit 2006 film was based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger and starred actress Meryl Streep as a tyrannical fashion magazine editor who made life miserable for assistants played by Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Elton John The Devil Wears Prada Meryl Streep Lauren Weisberger Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt
Related news
News | 29 Dec 2016

Elton John might sing at George Michael's funeral

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John might sing at friend and late star George Michael's funeral -- and it's likely to be one like his famous tribute to Princess Diana, say sources.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2016

Debbie Reynolds dead, a day after daughter's demise

MUMBAI: Debbie Reynolds, who rose to stardom in 'Singin' in the Rain', died on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away. She was 84. According to Debbie's son, she died of stroke, reports tmz.com.

read more
News | 14 Nov 2016

Elton John loves photography

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John's biggest passion outside of music is photography. He is an avid art collector and is particularly fond of photography, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 14 Nov 2016

Rock legend Leon Russell died at 74

MUMBAI: US musician and rock and roll legend Leon Russell, who worked with artistes including George Harrison, the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, has died. He was 74.

read more
News | 08 Aug 2016

Musician Ricci Martin dead at 62

MUMBAI: Ricci Martin, a musician and youngest son of the legendary entertainer Dean Martin, is dead. He was 62. Ricci was found dead on 3 August 2016 at his home in Utah, according to family members. The cause of his death has yet to be determined, reports variety.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mann ki Baat: Modi to talk only to students this month as Board Exams near

NEW DELHI: With the Board examinations round the corner and the students getting into the thick oread more

News
BARC Week 2: Mastiii continues to rise in numbers

MUMBAI: The New Year has turned the tables for a few music channels while, the others continue tread more

News
T-Series and its secret sauce for its Youtube No 1 music channel ranking
,

MUMBAI: The folks at T-Series are celebrating and how.read more

Press Releases
'Sounds of the Soil' come alive with Radio City Freedom Awards Season 4

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited today proudly announces the fourth season of the biggest award tread more

News
Dekkho collaborates with Sony Music for premium video content
Dekkho-sony

MUMBAI: Online video streaming platform Dekkho has entered into a tie-up with Sony Music for premread more

top# 5 articles

1
Chris Brown's luxury car wrecked in crash

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador car is said to have been totally destroyed in a car crash. The 27-year-old's luxury car was found...read more

2
Arijit Singh turns music producer for Bengali film 'Tomake Chai'

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh who is best known for his playback skills is stepping into a new territory with Bengali film 'Tomake Chai'. The singer has...read more

3
When Mariah Carey's current beau confronted her about Packer

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey's backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, whom she is currently dating, confronted the singer about her relationship with former fiance...read more

4
Dawn to dusk event in memory of Ustad Allarakha

MUMBAI: Tabla legend, Ustad Allarakha, fondly known as “Abbaji” by one and all, regaled millions of music lovers worldwide. The event, ‘A Homage to...read more

5
Ayushmann and Lucky Ali set to perform in Dubai

MUMBAI: Bollywood sensational singer Ayushmann Khurrana and singer-composer Lucky Ali will be seen performing for their fans in Dubai as part of MTV...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group