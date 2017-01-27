Elton John to pen 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has been roped in to write the music for the Broadway adaptation of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

John will work with playwright Paul Rudnick on the production, reports the guardian.com.

John has great experience within the genre, having worked on hits like ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Billy Elliot’ in the past.

"Re-imagining ‘The Devil Wears Prada' for the musical theatre is super exciting. I'm a huge fan of both the book and the feature film and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can't wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture," John said in a statement.

The hit 2006 film was based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger and starred actress Meryl Streep as a tyrannical fashion magazine editor who made life miserable for assistants played by Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

(Source: IANS)