Chris Brown's luxury car wrecked in crash

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown's Lamborghini Aventador car is said to have been totally destroyed in a car crash.

The 27-year-old's luxury car was found wrecked in Beverly Hills without a soul behind the wheel on early Tuesday morning, reports tmz.com.

The car, which retails for $400,000-$500,000, is still registered with Brown, but police officials have no idea who was driving it.

The officials said that it was a single crash and the car was abandoned when they arrived on scene.

It was suggested that the one responsible for trashing the car might be one of Brown's friends, as he is said to usually let them drive it.

But Brown didn't know that his car was being driven by anyone on the night of the crash.

