News |  25 Jan 2017

Veena virtuoso Jayanthi Kumaresh to perform at Celtic Connections Festival

MUMBAI: In its aim to showcase Classical Carnatic musical traditions on the international touring circuit, Veena virtuoso Dr. Jayanthi Kumaresh will be performing at the Celtic Connections Festival in Glasgow, Scotland on 27 January 2016 at 7:30pm and 28 January at 8 pm.

Jayanthi Kumaresh, who is an internationally acclaimed Carnatic Veena maestro, hails from an illustrious family of musicians who has been immersed in the Carnatic tradition for seven generations. She has been playing the instrument since she was five years old, and will showcase a scintillating selection of evening ragas.

Celtic Connections Festival is a renowned winter music festival featuring the finest of Scottish talent alongside musicians from all around. Jayanthi Kumaresh will be playing two shows as part of the festival and is also featured as part of Celtic Connection 2017’s celebration of inspiring women artists from around the world.

In addition, the Celtic Connections Festival is taking place from 19 January to 5 February 2017, featuring over 2100 artists, 300 events, spread out across 20 venues in Glasgow. This year’s edition will see EarthSync showcasing the age old tradition of South Indian Carnatic music to the diverse international industry and audience that attends Celtic Connections.

Speaking about it, Jayanthi Kumaresh said, “I’m looking forward to presenting the national instrument of India - the Saraswati Veena to an international audience in Glasgow, introducing many of them to the textures of this instrument that has a 15000-year-old tradition originating from the Vedic period”.

“I would like to give credit to EarthSync for taking this instrument far and wide where people haven’t heard of it - it’s a great service to the cause of Indian Classical music to facilitate this exposure,” added she.

The performances are aimed at providing more international platforms for the music and culture of South India, fueled by a mission to support these age-old traditions of music and help save some of these traditions from extinction.

“The South of India is a cultural epicentre for Carnatic Music, a hub of this ancient musical tradition that needs now more than ever to be preserved and shared with more audiences worldwide. This collaboration with the Celtic Connections Festival is a step towards realising this vision for the Classical arts, finding interesting ways to keep it relevant and alive in a modern musical context,” said EarthSync’s Sonya Mazumdar.

