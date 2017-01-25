Rihanna,Sandra Bullock,Sarah Paulson seen filming 'Ocean's Eight'

MUMBAI: Celebrities Sandra Bullock, Rihanna and Sarah Paulson were seen filming the all-female 'Ocean's Eleven' spin-off 'Ocean's Eight'.

The three were seen on the outdoor set, wearing black outfits, which suggested that their characters were planning a heist, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Bullock, Rihanna and Paulson were standing together and looking at something out-of-frame. Next to them was a trailer, which apparently would be their characters' vehicle when they did their mission.

Meanwhile, Katie Holmes, who was spotted wandering around 'Ocean's Eight' filming set on 9 January , confirmed that she would make a cameo in the movie.

Besides Holmes, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner will also feature in cameos.

Other "Ocean's Eight" cast members include Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina. 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' host James Corden is tapped for a supporting role. Matt Damon, who played pickpocket expert Linus Caldwell in 'Ocean's Eleven', will also make an appearance.

The film's plot details haven't been officially announced yet. However, there are rumours that the characters plan a large-scale heist at the Met Gala in New York City.

(Source: IANS)