News |  25 Jan 2017 20:15 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Shaan reworks Rahman's 'Jai ho'

MUMBAI: DJ Shaan Singh has reworked AR Rahman's Oscar winning composition 'Jai Ho'. The remixed version will be officially launched on Republic Day.

The track is essentially a trap genre edit for which DJ Shaan -- who was the first Indian DJ to play at the Tomorrowland festival -- has collaborated with Afterlife.

"Proud to be an Indian. I'm ever grateful for everything this nation has given me. Happy Republic Day fellow Indians," Shaan said in a statement.

DJ Shaan will also be doing an exclusive showcase for Armada and Amsterdam Dance Event in collaboration with Shark & Ink in India next month.

DJ Shaan has shared the stage with industry pioneers like Tiesto, Hardwell, Afrojack, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Kaskade and Blasterjaxx and has performed all over the world at festivals Ministry of Sound, London; Djakarta Warehouse Project; Busweiser Storm and Shanghai.

(Source: IANS)

