Rossdale opens up about incredible moments with Stefani

MUMBAI: Musician Gavin Rossdale says he and singer Gwen Stefani were together for a lovely 20 years and that in itself is pretty incredible.

The 51-year-old rocker recently opened up to Fabulous magazine about Stefani, reports etonline.com.

"(Divorce) was completely opposite to what I wanted," he told the magazine.

"But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through."

Stefani filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. Shortly thereafter, reports emerged that Rossdale was in a three-year affair with the couple's nanny while Stefani was pregnant with their third child Apollo.

Rossdale didn't confirm whether the rumours were true, but he said: "I have to deal with reality. You can not have regrets and be human at the same time."

"There are lots of scenarios (I'd like to change)."

Still, he says he is grateful for the ample time he shared with Stefani.

"We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious," said Rossdale.

(Source: IANS)