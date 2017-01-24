RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jan 2017 11:13 |  By RnMTeam

Rossdale opens up about incredible moments with Stefani

MUMBAI: Musician Gavin Rossdale says he and singer Gwen Stefani were together for a lovely 20 years and that in itself is pretty incredible.

The 51-year-old rocker recently opened up to Fabulous magazine about Stefani, reports etonline.com.

"(Divorce) was completely opposite to what I wanted," he told the magazine.

"But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through."

Stefani filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. Shortly thereafter, reports emerged that Rossdale was in a three-year affair with the couple's nanny while Stefani was pregnant with their third child Apollo.

Rossdale didn't confirm whether the rumours were true, but he said: "I have to deal with reality. You can not have regrets and be human at the same time."

"There are lots of scenarios (I'd like to change)."

Still, he says he is grateful for the ample time he shared with Stefani.

"We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious," said Rossdale.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Gavin Rossdale Gwen Stefani Fabulous
Related news
News | 03 Jan 2017

Gwen Stefani named Revlon's new face

MUMBAI: Singer Gwen Stefani is joining Revlon as their latest global ambassador. Stefani will join fellow Revlon spokeswomen Ciara, Olivia Wilde and Halle Berry, reports people.com.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2016

Blake Shelton to propose to Gwen Stefani?

MUMBAI: Singer Blake Shelton has reportedly been shopping for diamond jewellery for his engagement to singer Gwen Stefani. Shelton has sparked speculation he could pop the question to Stefani over the festive period as he is said to be in the market for a ring for his lover.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2016

Blake Shelton joins Gwen Stefani, her sons on road trip

MUMBAI: Singer Gwen Stefani and her beau Blake Shelton are enjoying family bonding time before the Christmas holidays by going on a road trip.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2016

Stefani to return to 'The Voice' for season 12

MUMBAI: Singer Gwen Stefani will return as a coach on the twelfth season of the singing reality show 'The Voice'.

read more
News | 29 Aug 2016

Britney Spears ready to collaborate with Justin Timberlake

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears wants to record a song with her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake and says she would also love to collaborate with Steven Tyler and Gwen Stefani.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Advertising, programming conditions relaxed for community radio

NEW DELHI: While holding that the grant of permission agreement will be extended for five years aread more

News
Music Broadcast plans IPO; to make buys

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Private Limited, which operates one of the leading FM radio stations -- Rread more

Press Releases
92.7 Big Fm changes its name to 'Khushiyon ka BIG Bazaar FM' for a day

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, India’s largest and No.read more

News
Private FM keeps fingers crossed, hopes Court decides in its favour about news
,

MUMBAI: Following the petition in the Supreme Court, the rationale of the government in not permiread more

News
Friends FM revamps its signature tune; to be listeners BFF
,

MUMBAI: Kolkata's only 24x7 live radio station 'Friends FM' is back in a new avataread more

top# 5 articles

1
Several Indian stories inspired me to write 'Desi Girls Do It Better': Raool

MUMBAI: Music composer- singer Raool who rapped in 'Housefull 3' and wrote the 'Jaeger Bomb' song for ‘Tum Bin 2’ released his first single, ‘Desi...read more

2
New American resistance: Springsteen on Women' March

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Bruce Springsteen celebrated the Women's March during his concert here, calling the people who marched in various cities...read more

3
John Legend upset as racism still exists

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning singer John Legend says he wasn't hurt when a photographer called him a monkey, but he is upset as racism still exists...read more

4
Olly Murs' twin brother slams family

MUMBAI: Singer Olly Murs's twin brother Ben Murs has slammed his kin for talking openly about his feud with the family. The 32-year-old star's...read more

5
Naqsh Lyallpuri wrote one of my most memorable ghazals: Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar remembers renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Jaswant Rai Sharma, known to the world by his pen name Naqsh Lyallpuri...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group