News |  24 Jan 2017 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

Mariah Carey's sister to detail satanic rituals claims

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey's sister Alison wants to spill all hidden secrets regarding their lives, including those about her celebrity sibling's satanic rituals and sex abuse claims.

Alison, who is receiving treatment at a sober house in upstate New York, has been "clean and sober for a while now", a source close to the siblings told radaronline.com.

"She's starting to remember a whole lot of stuff about her childhood, her upbringing and a lot of things that happened. It's some pretty heavy duty stuff," said the source.

Alison has even claimed to have detailed memories of devil worship and racial problems between Mariah and her father Alfred Roy Carey.

Mariah's brother Morgan previously revealed that their mother had forced her daughters to participate in "horrible" and "evil" satanic rituals that sometimes turned sexual.

Another close friend of Alison's named David Baker claims in his blog: "For most of her life, Alison has had only vague memories of the abuse she endured as a child. As a means of self-protection, her mind suppressed recollections of the horrific events she was exposed to and made to take part in.

"But now, as her brain recovers from the injury she received in a still-unsolved attack in her own home, details of that abuse are coming to the surface.

"We are now documenting her descriptions of events that have haunted her like a malevolent ghost for the past 50 years, an unseen but disturbing presence, and will be making them public in a format still be be decided," he added.

(Source: IANS)

Mariah Carey Alison Alfred Roy Carey Morgan satanic rituals news
Big FM's 'Big Jammu Run' witnesses over 5000 participants despite cold weather

MUMBAI: Big FM has always rooted for noteworthy causes with an aim to bring about a change for thread more

Music has the ability to bring together people from different backgrounds and communities: Farzana Cama Balpande

MUMBAI: Designed and executed entirely by the Puqaar Foundation, and in association with First...read more

Celebrate Republic Day with 9XM Bade-Chote Constitution of Music

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood destination for latest hits will be celebrating the Republread more

Action stations!

MUMBAI: The frenetic activity that marked the electronic auctions for 135 channels in 69 cities read more

Advertising, programming conditions relaxed for community radio

NEW DELHI: While holding that the grant of permission agreement will be extended for five years aread more

