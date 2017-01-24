RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jan 2017

Armed Forces band and cultural events to mark Bharat Parv

NEW DELHI: Performances by the Armed Forces Bands (static and moving), choreographed Folk / Tribal Dances and Music from across the country arranged through the North Zonal Cultural Centre as well as performances by cultural troupes from the different States/ UTs of the country will be part of the “Bharat Parv” being organized at the Red Fort here from 26 to 31 January 2017 as part of the Republic Day 2017 Celebrations.

The prime objective of organizing the event is to generate a patriotic mood, promote the rich cultural diversity of the country, to ensure wider participation of the general public and to popularise the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The Tourism Ministry has been designated as the nodal Ministry for the event, and the highlights include display of the Republic Day Parade Tableaux, a Multi-Cuisine Food Court, Crafts Mela, Cultural Performances from different regions of the country, and a Photo Exhibition by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

The Food Court will have 50 stalls set up by the States / UTs, National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) showcasing food from different regions as well as by the Institutes of Hotel Management and ITDC. The Crafts Mela with 50 stalls will showcase the diverse handicrafts of the country, arranged by the State Governments and Ministry of Textiles through the Office of the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts. There will be 11 Theme State Pavilions where each State would showcase their achievements and initiatives, tourism products and destinations, etc.

The I and B Ministry is also setting up a Photo Exhibition on the theme “Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai, Aage Badh Raha Hai”. A major attraction will be the Republic Day Parade Tableaux which will be stationed at the venue for the duration of the event.

The Bharat Parv Event will be inaugurated at 5:00 p.m. on 26 January 2017and will be open to the public from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m, on 26 January 2017 and from 12 noon to 9 p.m. from 27 to 31 January 2017. The Event is open to the public and entry is free. However, identity proof is necessary for entry.

