Aditya Narayan performs for Mumbai Police

MUMBAI: Singer, host, and actor Aditya Narayan who is well known for giving playback to many hit chartbusters like 'Tattad Tattad' and 'Ishqyaoon Dishkyaoon' was recently spotted at Umang 2017. The singer had his commitments in Pune on the same day but he wound up early and rushed directly from Pune to the venue just for the love and respect he has for our Mumbai police.

Source close the singer revealed that despite Aditya's tight schedule he managed to reach the venue. "Aditya was really excited to perform in front of Mumbai police and it was indeed a special one as he was performing his latest single 'Yaara' for the first time on stage. It’s his way of showing gratitude and respect for Mumbai Police," said the source.

Aditya stated,“It was a great experience while performing in front of our brave hearts. I was really looking forward to performing for the Mumbai police who work so hard day in and day out to keep us safe. I had an event in Pune that got a bit delayed hence I had to rush back but I got here in time and I am glad I had a chance to perform at Umang.”