News |  23 Jan 2017 15:37 |  By RnMTeam

Several Indian stories inspired me to write 'Desi Girls Do It Better': Raool

MUMBAI: Music composer- singer Raool who rapped in 'Housefull 3' and wrote the 'Jaeger Bomb' song for ‘Tum Bin 2’ released his first single, ‘Desi Girls Do It Better’ under T-Series this weekend.

Interestingly, the track that released in 2017 was written and composed by this London-based composer three years ago. But, it stayed off the Indian shores till T-Series showed a keen interest in releasing the single. “I shared the song with T-Series and they like it. I had a deal with few other Indian music labels too, but this one worked out right,” stated Raool.

The composer further revealed that his deal with one of the labels did not workout as they demanded a line from the song to be removed. “There is a line in the song that says, ‘Mandir ki Radha ko puje tu kya? Gali ki Radha ko tu puje kyu nahi?’ The line was to explain the sheer hypocrisy that we witness in our day-to-day life. The label wanted it removed and I wanted to keep it. Hip-hop as a form is a mirror of the society and it’s unfortunate to have a line like that because that is a picture of our society. It’s shameful and it should stop,” said the singer firmly.

‘Desi Girls Do It Better’ may sound like a happening hip-hop number, but it’s a testimony of all the Indian women. It’s about their achievements and sufferings with a pinch of entertainment. “Several Indian stories inspired me to write ‘Desi Girls Do It Better’. Women like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and all the other women who brought medals for India in Olympics. Only the Indian women won medals in Olympics in 2016! There are various others like Indira Nooyi and Laxmi Agrawal, who have inspired me to write this song. The track has many hard-hitting lines that bring out the real story of Indian women,” explained Raool.

The composer further states that it’s unfortunate that his song stands relevant after three years of him having composed it. The Bengaluru New Year’s Eve incident was unfortunate. But, he is hopeful that the situation will change in the coming years with films like ‘Dangal’ making their way to Indian cinema. “I am a huge Aamir Khan fan. I love the way he brings out a moral message in an entertaining way. For, just a view will not be taken seriously. Hence, I have added entertainment to ‘Desi Girls Do It Better’.”

On collaborating with Jaz Dhami the rapper stated, “I prefer sharing the base melodies with other singers as it comes to life. They add their magic to these songs.”

Furthermore, Raool has a bank of 16 songs that a lot of music labels and productions house are interested. “I entered the industry seven-eight months ago hence; one hasn’t seen much of me yet. But, post ‘Desi Girls Do It Better’ one would get to see more of me in the Indian music scene.”

Check the track here -

Jaz Dhami Raool Justin Mall Nitish Bakshi Niket Pandey T-Series Desi Girls Do Better PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Indira Nooyi Laxmi Agrawal
