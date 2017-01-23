Rekha Bharadwaj adds magic to 'Yeh Ishq Hai' post Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Have you heard the female version of ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ song from upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Rangoon’? The makers of the movie released a beautiful rendition of ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’, sung by Rekha Bharadwaj on T-Series.

The male version of the song was sung by Arijit Singh who put his soul to this track penned by Gulzar and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

This version sung by Rekha Bharadwaj too brings pure awesomeness. Her calming voice is always pleasing, and Radioandmusic.com believes that she has done justice to ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’.

Listen to Rekha Bharadwaj’s version:

Based on the times of Second World War, ‘Rangoon’ starts Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor. The movie is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It is all set to release on 24 February 2017.

Listen to Arijit’s version: