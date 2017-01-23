Arijit and I did not record 'Zaalima' together: Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: 'Zaalima' has crossed a 40 million views something that not many of us would have predicted, but the song is doing great and its songstress Harshdeep Kaur is enjoying the attention.

Kaur has co-sung this ‘Raees’ track with none other than Arijit Singh whom she has known for a while now. In fact, the too even crooned ‘Kabira’ from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. On having worked with the Bollywood sensation yet again ‘Nachde Ne Sare’ singer stated, “We have known each other for long. We have done a lot of concerts together, but we did not record ‘Zaalima’ together.”

Singh recorded the song much before Kaur who got to hear his part before singing her own. But, the singer did not try matching up with her co-singer in any way. In fact, she opted to go with the feel of the song. “I always try to give my best for every song. Moreover, I sing for a character so, I imagine that person.”

‘Raees’ is based in the early 80s to 90s Gujarat thus, ‘Zaalima’ reminds us of the 90s music. One would feel that the track does not have much to offer, but Kaur begs to differ. “There is more melody based arrangement that probably makes it sound a lot similar to 90s melody songs, but it’s very modern. The arrangements of the musical instruments in this track are very fresh.”

Furthermore, talking about the remake trend the singer averred that she wouldn't mind singing for the remake of old songs, but she personally prefers originals. “Original is always better. Nowadays there is no remix there are interpretations of the original tracks. A lot of people request me to sing old songs on social. So, if there is a good song and composition I wouldn’t mind singing,” confessed Kaur.

But, the question remains is if a singer has all the rights to reject a song? There are times when singers sing tracks due to a good relationship with a composer or due to lack of choices. When asked Kaur she said, “At times who have to respect the composer, but you can always give feedbacks. These days everyone is open to suggestions in the music industry. Ego is not an issue.”