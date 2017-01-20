Trending songs: Songs that ruled the music charts
MUMBAI: Another weekend of January 2017 and here is a curated list of chartbuster numbers that are ruling since last week. In case, you have missed the best, do check the leading numbers as now is the time.
Yeh Ishq Hai - Rangoon
Song: Yeh Ishq Hai
Movie: Rangoon
Singer: Arijit Singh
Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
Lyrics: Gulzar
Music on T-Series
Jolly Good Fellow - Jolly LLB 2
Song: Jolly Good Fellow
Singer: Meet Bros
Music: Meet Bros
Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed
Additional Vocals: Purnima Solanki, Sanchiti Sakat
Rap - Shabbir Ahmed
Chief Music Assistant: Uddipan Sharma
Music On: T-Series
Saware
Song Name: Saware
Lyrics and Composition: Anupama Raag
Singers: Anupam Raag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Mixed and Mastered by: Eric Pillai
Music On: Times Music
No Make Up - Bilal Saeed Ft. Bohemia
Song: No Make Up
Singer: Bilal Saeed, Bohemia
Composer: Bilal Saeed
Lyrics: Bilal Saeed
Rap: Bohemia
Music On: Bloodline Music
Ek Dafaa - Arjun Kanungo
Song: Ek Dafaa
Singer: Arjun Kanungo
Composer: Arjun Kanungo
Lyricist: Mayur Puri
Original ‘Chinnamma Chilakkamma’ Song Composed by: A.R Rahman
Original Lyrics for ‘Chinnamma Chilakkamma’ by: Sukhwinder Singh
Music Production: Caesar-Loui
Music Label: Sony Music
Tu Pyar Hai Mera
Song: Tu Pyar Hai Mera
Singer: Gaurav Sharma
Lyrics: Punit Bhardwaj
Composer: Punit Bhardwaj and Gaurav Sharma
Music: Zee Music
