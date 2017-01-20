Trending songs: Songs that ruled the music charts

MUMBAI: Another weekend of January 2017 and here is a curated list of chartbuster numbers that are ruling since last week. In case, you have missed the best, do check the leading numbers as now is the time.

Yeh Ishq Hai - Rangoon

Song: Yeh Ishq Hai

Movie: Rangoon

Singer: Arijit Singh

Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyrics: Gulzar

Music on T-Series

Watch the song:

Jolly Good Fellow - Jolly LLB 2

Song: Jolly Good Fellow

Singer: Meet Bros

Music: Meet Bros

Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed

Additional Vocals: Purnima Solanki, Sanchiti Sakat

Rap - Shabbir Ahmed

Chief Music Assistant: Uddipan Sharma

Music On: T-Series

Watch the song:

Saware

Song Name: Saware

Lyrics and Composition: Anupama Raag

Singers: Anupam Raag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Mixed and Mastered by: Eric Pillai

Music On: Times Music

Watch the song:

No Make Up - Bilal Saeed Ft. Bohemia

Song: No Make Up

Singer: Bilal Saeed, Bohemia

Composer: Bilal Saeed

Lyrics: Bilal Saeed

Rap: Bohemia

Music On: Bloodline Music

Watch the song:

Ek Dafaa - Arjun Kanungo

Song: Ek Dafaa

Singer: Arjun Kanungo

Composer: Arjun Kanungo

Lyricist: Mayur Puri

Original ‘Chinnamma Chilakkamma’ Song Composed by: A.R Rahman

Original Lyrics for ‘Chinnamma Chilakkamma’ by: Sukhwinder Singh

Music Production: Caesar-Loui

Music Label: Sony Music

Watch the song:

Tu Pyar Hai Mera

Song: Tu Pyar Hai Mera

Singer: Gaurav Sharma

Lyrics: Punit Bhardwaj

Composer: Punit Bhardwaj and Gaurav Sharma

Music: Zee Music

Watch the song: