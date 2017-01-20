RadioandMusic
Shreya Ghoshal charms in her new version of Deewani Mastani in MTV unplugged

MUMBAI: The 'Deewani Masti' song is one of the most loved songs from 'Bajirao Mastani'. Singer Shreya Ghoshal touched millions of hearts by lending her beautiful voice to it. But the song has now got a new avatar by Shreya in the MTV unplugged version.

The new soundtrack with a feel of the western music and a slight touch of Indian shehnai will move listeners to fall in love with the song again. Shreya has redefined the song in a very quirky way.

Many unplugged versions of Bollywood songs have been performed by various artists on the same platform like ‘Kaun Tujhe’ by Armaan Malik, ‘Urvasi Urvasi’ by AR Rahman and much more but the ‘Deewani Mastani’ song may be the best unplugged version till now.

Check below Shreya’s outstanding performance at MTV unplugged coke studio

Shreya Ghoshal Deewani Mastani MTV Unplugged Coke studio Kaun Tujhe Armaan Malik
