Mika Singh attends Trump's pre-inaugural dinner

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Mika Singh attended a prestigious dinner hosted by the upcoming US President Donal Trump.

Singh on Friday morning shared a two-minute long video on twitter, where Trump was heard speaking, as he said: "In the audience, there's a special person, who's worked very hard, who married very well it's my daughter Ivanka...I sort of stole her husband. He is so great...I have a feeling Jared (Kushner) is going to do a great job."

The Bollywood singer shared various pictures of the inauguration on twitter was seen sporting an all black ensemble, captioned the image: "It is a great honour for me to be attending the most prestigious dinner in Washington D.C. with the President(-elect) of the US."

Mika was highly privileged to attend the event and we see that through his twitter post.

What a privilege it is being in the same vicinity as @realDonaldTrump..His presence has brightened up the whole evening. pic.twitter.com/Kd9l3i2KDy — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

Singh also thanked Donald trumps daughter Ivanka Trump for a great hospitality

Enjoying this wonderful party..thanxx @IvankaTrump for such a great hospitality.. it is lovely meeting you God bless pic.twitter.com/0sLcWsekKW — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017

Some more twitter post.