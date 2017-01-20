Mika Singh attends Trump's pre-inaugural dinner
MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Mika Singh attended a prestigious dinner hosted by the upcoming US President Donal Trump.
Singh on Friday morning shared a two-minute long video on twitter, where Trump was heard speaking, as he said: "In the audience, there's a special person, who's worked very hard, who married very well it's my daughter Ivanka...I sort of stole her husband. He is so great...I have a feeling Jared (Kushner) is going to do a great job."
The Bollywood singer shared various pictures of the inauguration on twitter was seen sporting an all black ensemble, captioned the image: "It is a great honour for me to be attending the most prestigious dinner in Washington D.C. with the President(-elect) of the US."
Mika was highly privileged to attend the event and we see that through his twitter post.
What a privilege it is being in the same vicinity as @realDonaldTrump..His presence has brightened up the whole evening. pic.twitter.com/Kd9l3i2KDy
— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017
Singh also thanked Donald trumps daughter Ivanka Trump for a great hospitality
Enjoying this wonderful party..thanxx @IvankaTrump for such a great hospitality.. it is lovely meeting you God bless pic.twitter.com/0sLcWsekKW
— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017
Some more twitter post.
Finally I have reached in Washington DC :) any guesses? pic.twitter.com/nGpsOJg9x9
— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 20, 2017