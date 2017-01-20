RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jan 2017 11:51 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West, Jay Z planning duet

MUMBAI: Rappers Kanye West and Jay Z are reportedly in talks to team up for a duet.

According to a source, West and Jay Z have put their differences behind them and could now be making music together once again, reports mirror.co.uk.

"Kanye is over the moon to have his family back. He is starting to feel like himself again, knowing he has the support of Jay and Beyonce," the source told The Sun newspaper.

"Some new tracks would be fascinating given what Kanye has been through over the past year. But under the watchful eye of his mentor and ‘big bro' Jay, it would be huge," the source added.

This comes just days after West and his wife Kim Kardashian were spotted at Jay Z and Beyonce's Holmby Hills home.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kanye West Jay Z Beyonce
