Gaana declares Amaal Mallik as No.1 artist of the year

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Amaal Mallik, who was creating a buzz a few days back for lashing out at the entertainment industry and its award functions, is back in the news yet again. Gaana.com, the popular music broadcasting service declares Amaal Mallik as No.1 artist of the year today 20 January 2017.

Amaal, who has a fondness of sharing information through social media put up a post on his facebook today saying that he has been selected as the No.1 artists of the year by the popular music broadcasting service.

Through the mobile app and website, Gaana, which is considered India’s largest music broadcasting service, includes millions of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, English, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Bengali, Assamese, Oriya, and English songs for free.

Also read: Amaal Mallik rips apart award nominations on social media

In that addition, Amaal, who is famous for his songs such as ‘Soch Na Sake’, ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’, ‘Sau Aasmaan’, ‘Salamat’, ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Sab Tera’, ‘Besabriyaan’, ‘Parvah Nahi’ and more, has already lent his voice to a song ‘Surrender Hua' for an upcoming 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. Starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt the film is slated to release on 10 March 2017 under Dharma Productions.

Also read: Amaal sings for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'; bags 'Mubarakan'