RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jan 2017 18:46 |  By RnMTeam

Gaana declares Amaal Mallik as No.1 artist of the year

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Amaal Mallik, who was creating a buzz a few days back for lashing out at the entertainment industry and its award functions, is back in the news yet again. Gaana.com, the popular music broadcasting service declares Amaal Mallik as No.1 artist of the year today 20 January 2017.

Amaal, who has a fondness of sharing information through social media put up a post on his facebook today saying that he has been selected as the No.1 artists of the year by the popular music broadcasting service.

Through the mobile app and website, Gaana, which is considered India’s largest music broadcasting service, includes millions of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, English, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Bengali, Assamese, Oriya, and English songs for free.

Also read: Amaal Mallik rips apart award nominations on social media

In that addition, Amaal, who is famous for his songs such as ‘Soch Na Sake’, ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’, ‘Sau Aasmaan’, ‘Salamat’, ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Sab Tera’, ‘Besabriyaan’, ‘Parvah Nahi’ and more, has already lent his voice to a song ‘Surrender Hua' for an upcoming 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. Starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt the film is slated to release on 10 March 2017 under Dharma Productions.

Also read: Amaal sings for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'; bags 'Mubarakan'

Tags
Amaal Mallik Gaana Badrinath Ki Dulhania Mubarakan Varun Dhawan Alia Bhatt Dharma Productions Surrender Hua Sau Aasmaan Salamat Parvah Nahi
Related news
News | 13 Jan 2017

Amaal Mallik rips apart award nominations on social media

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Amaal Mallik, yet again lashes out at the entertainment industry and its award functions.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2017

Amaal sings for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'; bags 'Mubarakan'

MUMBAI: Amaal Malik, who ended 2016 in high notes, has lent his voice to a song in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2016

Gaana joins forces with Diljit Dosanjh for his latest single 'Laembadgini'

MUMBAI: Gaana, the music app has announced an exclusive association with popular singer/superstar Diljit Dosanjh for his latest single ‘Laembadgini’. Gaana will have the exclusive rights for online music streaming for this song.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

To rework this cult song was almost like changing a blood group: Tanishk Bagchi on 'The Humma Song'

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi, who is creating waves with ‘The Humma Song’ is one of the most recent breakthroughs of the Bollywood music industry.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2016

Varun Dhawan to celebrate New Year's Eve with DJ Axwell Ingrosso

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan will be ushering in New Year's eve in Pune with International DJs Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Axwell Ingrosso and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The DJs will be in Pune to perform at the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) music festival Sunburn.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
92.7 Big Fm changes its name to 'Khushiyon ka BIG Bazaar FM' for a day

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, India’s largest and No.read more

News
Private FM keeps fingers crossed, hopes Court decides in its favour about news
,

MUMBAI: Following the petition in the Supreme Court, the rationale of the government in not permiread more

News
Friends FM revamps its signature tune; to be listeners BFF
,

MUMBAI: Kolkata's only 24x7 live radio station 'Friends FM' is back in a new avataread more

Interviews
Ranthambore Festival's goals are to reduce the anonymity associated with folk music: Ranthambore Festival's Programme Director Ashutosh Pande

MUMBAI: Ranthambore Festival, the three-day cultural fiesta will shine at the majestic Nahargarhread more

News
Radio City launches in Jamshedpur and Nashik

MUMBAI: After a successful launch of a new station at Jamshedpur on 16 January, Music Broadcast read more

top# 5 articles

1
Classical Music is in my blood and music is a stress buster for me: Canvas Talent's CEO Anurag Rao

MUMBAI: Anurag Rao, the founder of Canvas Talent, also CEO, and Co-Founder of Farout Media has been around for two decades now in the music and live...read more

2
Trending songs: Songs that ruled the music charts

MUMBAI: Another weekend of January 2017 and here is a curated list of chartbuster numbers that are ruling since last week. In case, you have missed...read more

3
Kendall, A$AP Rocky reignite dating rumours

MUMBAI: Model Kendall Jenner and rapper A$AP Rocky have reignited dating rumours after they were spotted shopping together with her sister Kylie...read more

4
DJ Snake en route for Sunburn Arena multi-city tour to India

MUMBAI: This is big! Celebrated French DJ and record producer DJ Snake is on the way for Sunburn Arena multi-city tour in India in February 2017....read more

5
Diljit Dosanjh en route for his 'Dream Tour' to Canada

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh, who made a mark in Punjabi music industry and in his Bollywood debut ‘Udta Punjab’, is all set for his ‘Dream Tour’. The...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group