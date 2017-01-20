Everything I do is for my children: JLo

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says everything she does is in support of her children -- eight-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian -- whom she has with former husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez says her life has stopped being all about me, me, me since she gave birth to her children as she is now focussed her efforts on making them happy.

"Everything I do is for them (my children)," Lopez told etonline.com.

"Once you have kids, it's a whole different world. You go along as an actress or performer in this business and it's (always) 'Me, me, me. My business, my career, my things. What am I going to do next?'

"When you have kids, it becomes not about you, it becomes about them and what's going to make them happy and what's going to make them better, and what's going to be better for them," she added.

(Source: IANS)