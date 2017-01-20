RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jan 2017 11:55 |  By RnMTeam

Everything I do is for my children: JLo

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says everything she does is in support of her children -- eight-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian -- whom she has with former husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez says her life has stopped being all about me, me, me since she gave birth to her children as she is now focussed her efforts on making them happy.

"Everything I do is for them (my children)," Lopez told etonline.com.

"Once you have kids, it's a whole different world. You go along as an actress or performer in this business and it's (always) 'Me, me, me. My business, my career, my things. What am I going to do next?'

"When you have kids, it becomes not about you, it becomes about them and what's going to make them happy and what's going to make them better, and what's going to be better for them," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jennifer Lopez Emme Maximilian Marc Anthony
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2017

JLo yet to tell family about Drake

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez wants to keep her relationship with rapper Drake "easy, light and fun". She hasn't been "gushing" about her new lover to friends or family, says a source.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2017

JLo, Drake not together for publicity

MUMBAI: Singer Jennifer Lopez and rapper-singer Drake's relationship is not a publicity gimmick, claim their friends.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2016

Rihanna feels sick about Drake's new love

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna reportedly felt sick when she saw rapper-singer Drake's Instagram picture with singer Jennifer Lopez.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2016

Marc Anthony files for divorce from Shannon De Lima

MUMBAI: Singer Marc Anthony has officially filed for divorce from his third wife, Shannon De Lima, after two years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by TheDirty.com, Anthony filed legal papers in Miami, US, on 16 December, reports usmagazine.com.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2016

JLo drops out of New Year's Eve party, Minaj steps in

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has backed out of a six-figure contract with a Miami club to perform on New Years Eve, and now rapper Nicki Minaj has stepped in. "They reached out to Nicki first," said a source, reports pagesix.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Private FM keeps fingers crossed, hopes Court decides in its favour about news

MUMBAI: Following the petition in the Supreme Court, the rationale of the government in not permiread more

News
Friends FM revamps its signature tune; to be listeners BFF
,

MUMBAI: Kolkata's only 24x7 live radio station 'Friends FM' is back in a new avataread more

Interviews
Ranthambore Festival's goals are to reduce the anonymity associated with folk music: Ashutosh Pande, Puqaar Foundation

MUMBAI: Ranthambore Festival, the three-day cultural fiesta will shine at the majestic Nahargarhread more

News
Radio City launches in Jamshedpur and Nashik

MUMBAI: After a successful launch of a new station at Jamshedpur on 16 January, Music Broadcast read more

News
More grants for equipment and content to operational community radio stations

NEW DELHI: Operational Community radio stations, which today number around 200 more than a decaderead more

top# 5 articles

1
Lata Mangeshkar receives Dakshina Moorthy Na Dapuraskaram award

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is called the real Bharat Ratna of India, received Dakshina Moorthy Na Dapuraskaram award recently. Lata...read more

2
Sunidhi Chauhan goes global, yet again

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan who has been in buzz for her brand new song 'Bloody Hell', from upcoming movie ‘Rangoon’, is all...read more

3
Jaipur Literature Festival announces line-up; to go on-air with Red FM

MUMBAI: 10th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival in collaboration with Red FM will be a five-day literary extravaganza. Red FM is the exclusive...read more

4
Mika Singh attends Trump's pre-inaugural dinner

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Mika Singh attended a prestigious dinner hosted by the upcoming US President Donal Trump. Singh on Friday morning shared a...read more

5
Kanye West, Jay Z planning duet

MUMBAI: Rappers Kanye West and Jay Z are reportedly in talks to team up for a duet. According to a source, West and Jay Z have put their differences...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group