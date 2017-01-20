RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jan 2017 18:57

DJ Snake en route for Sunburn Arena multi-city tour to India

MUMBAI: This is big! Celebrated French DJ and record producer DJ Snake is on the way for Sunburn Arena multi-city tour in India in February 2017.

Sunburn Festival co-presented by Gionee and Renault announced it today, 20 January 2017 that the ‘Turn Down for What’ hitmaker will perform at Sunburn Arena multi-city tour on 17-19 February.

DJ Snake will be seen performing along with supportive act by ‘Bass Raja’ Nucleya.

The performers will be on a city tour to India on 17 February in Hyderabad, 18 February in Kolkata and 19 February in Chennai. The venue of the performances will be announced soon.

Early bird tickets starting at 1000 INR will go live on 22 January 2017 from 12pm Noon on BookMyShow.

