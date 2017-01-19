RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jan 2017 12:55 |  By RnMTeam

Sunidhi Chauhan goes global, yet again

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan who has been in buzz for her brand new song 'Bloody Hell', from upcoming movie ‘Rangoon’, is all set for a grand UK tour.

This seems to be the first international tour of this year for the ‘Bloody Hell’ Hitmaker.

Sunidhi Chauhan Live in concert will take place in London on 25 February 2017 at The SSE Arena, and on 26 February in Leicester at De Montfort Hall.

Sunidhi, who is active on social media and shares niceties on her Facebook profile, shared this information..

Furthermore, ‘Bloody Hell’ from the upcoming movie ‘Rangoon’ starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor is knocking the door of 10 million already. The song was released on 12 January 2017 via T-Series. It is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, penned by Gulzar and Sunidhi Chauhan has yet again won hearts with her influential tone of voice.

Tags
Sunidhi Chauhan Gulzar Kangana Ranaut Saif Ali Khan Shahid Kapoor Vishal Bhardwaj T-Series Bloody Hell Sunidhi Chauhan Live In Concert The SSE Arena De Montfort Hall Rangoon
Related news
News | 14 Jan 2017

Gulzar lauds Shantanu Moitra for modernising Tagore, retaining essence

MUMBAI: Noted lyricist Gulzar heaped praise on music director Shantanu Moitra for retaining the aura of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore's poetry and blending modernism in the non-film album 'Gulzar in Conversation with Tagore'.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2017

Jonita Gandhi and Amit Trivedi team up for 'MTV Unplugged S6'

MUMBAI: There has been no looking back for soulful singer, Jonita Gandhi, since she stepped into Bollywood. What brings her back in news is her latest collaboration with Amit Trivedi for 'MTV Unplugged S6'.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2017

Musical tribute to Kaifi Azmi on 98th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: The family of late poet and writer-lyricist Kaifi Azmi will be hosting a musical evening here on his 98th birth anniversary on Saturday. The musical evening will be held at his residence Janki Kutir in Juhu here.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2017

Keen on making more music for Bollywood: Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: Raghu Dixit, lead vocalist of popular band The Raghu Dixit Project, says he wants to make music for Bollywood. "I am very keen on making more music for Bollywood," Dixit told IANS over an email.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2017

Relive 'love' with Atif Aslam's 'Pehli Dafa'

MUMBAI: The trend of music videos is back and we are completely loving it, as it reminds us of the days when we watched our favourite singers, act, and sing.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Friends FM revamps its signature tune; to be listeners BFF
,

MUMBAI: Kolkata's only 24x7 live radio station 'Friends FM' is back in a new avataread more

Interviews
Ranthambore Festival's goals are to reduce the anonymity associated with folk music: Ashutosh Pande, Puqaar Foundation

MUMBAI: Ranthambore Festival, the three-day cultural fiesta will shine at the majestic Nahargarhread more

News
Radio City launches in Jamshedpur and Nashik

MUMBAI: After a successful launch of a new station at Jamshedpur on 16 January, Music Broadcast read more

News
More grants for equipment and content to operational community radio stations

NEW DELHI: Operational Community radio stations, which today number around 200 more than a decaderead more

News
9XO to launch '9XO College TV'

MUMBAI: International Music Channel 9XO has launched a weekly programming block titled ‘9XO Colleread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lata Mangeshkar receives Dakshina Moorthy Na Dapuraskaram award

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is called the real Bharat Ratna of India, received Dakshina Moorthy Na Dapuraskaram award recently. Lata...read more

2
Paul McCartney sues Sony to reclaim Beatles song rights

MUMBAI: Beatles legend Paul McCartney has filed a lawsuit against Sony/ATV Music Publishing seeking to regain the copyright of many of his...read more

3
Sunidhi Chauhan goes global, yet again

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan who has been in buzz for her brand new song 'Bloody Hell', from upcoming movie ‘Rangoon’, is all...read more

4
AR Rahman to fast in support of Tamil Nadu protesters

MUMBAI: Oscar winning music director AR Rahman has announced that he will observe a day-long fast on Friday, along with members of the Nadigar Sangam...read more

5
Nikhil Malik's ode to the deaf community with his new single

MUMBAI: Composer Nikhil Malik says his new single ‘Boring I Love You’ -- shot with differently-abled youngsters -- is for the deaf community. He...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group