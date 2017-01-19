Sunidhi Chauhan goes global, yet again

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan who has been in buzz for her brand new song 'Bloody Hell', from upcoming movie ‘Rangoon’, is all set for a grand UK tour.

This seems to be the first international tour of this year for the ‘Bloody Hell’ Hitmaker.

Sunidhi Chauhan Live in concert will take place in London on 25 February 2017 at The SSE Arena, and on 26 February in Leicester at De Montfort Hall.

Sunidhi, who is active on social media and shares niceties on her Facebook profile, shared this information..

Furthermore, ‘Bloody Hell’ from the upcoming movie ‘Rangoon’ starring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor is knocking the door of 10 million already. The song was released on 12 January 2017 via T-Series. It is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, penned by Gulzar and Sunidhi Chauhan has yet again won hearts with her influential tone of voice.