Lata Mangeshkar receives Dakshina Moorthy Na Dapuraskaram award

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is called the real Bharat Ratna of India, received Dakshina Moorthy Na Dapuraskaram award recently.

Lata Mangeshkar got the award for her lifetime contribution in the field of music. the award was handed over to Lata Ji on 13 January 2017 at Peringottukara Devasthanam.

Instituted by the Dakshinamoorthy Music Trust, the award includes cash prize of rupees one lakh, a ponnada and a sculpture of Saraswathi Devi.

Lata Mangeshkar shared the moment on her official twitter page. She also went on to thank Dakshinamoorthy Music Trust and Peringottukara Devasthanam.