Armaan Malik expresses love in Gujarati with 'Jaadugari'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's versatile singer Armaan Malik has now begun exploring regional music along with Bollywood. We have not heard much of Malik's regional music, but we got our hands on his latest Gujarati song. Zee Music Gujarati released 2017’s most awaited Gujarati film Superstar’s new song ‘Jaadugari’.

The song features Rashami Desai and Dhruvin Shah. The lyrics are penned by Niren Bhatt and music composition is by Parth Bharat Thakkar.

Malik is known for his romantic songs and here is yet another love-filled track in a different language. But, unfortunately, Malik fails to make an impression this time.

Check the song below -