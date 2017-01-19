RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jan 2017 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik expresses love in Gujarati with 'Jaadugari'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's versatile singer Armaan Malik has now begun exploring regional music along with Bollywood. We have not heard much of Malik's regional music, but we got our hands on his latest Gujarati song. Zee Music Gujarati released 2017’s most awaited Gujarati film Superstar’s new song ‘Jaadugari’.

The song features Rashami Desai and Dhruvin Shah. The lyrics are penned by Niren Bhatt and music composition is by Parth Bharat Thakkar.

Malik is known for his romantic songs and here is yet another love-filled track in a different language. But, unfortunately, Malik fails to make an impression this time.

Check the song below -

Tags
Armaan Malik superstar Jaadugari Parth Bharat Thakkar Niren Bhatt Rashami Desai Dhruvin Shah Zee Music Gujarati
Related news
News | 13 Jan 2017

Amaal Mallik rips apart award nominations on social media

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Amaal Mallik, yet again lashes out at the entertainment industry and its award functions.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2017

Armaan Malik takes to social media to express his 'zero nomination' disappointment

MUMBAI: While 2016 was a phenomenal year for Armaan Malik with his songs making to the top of every chart; 2017 turns out to be disappointing.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2016

I learnt dance because of Salman Khan: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who was launched by Salman Khan in 2014 through his film ‘Jai Ho’, says it was the Bollywood superstar who suggested that he learn dancing to be a "complete performer".

read more
News | 22 Dec 2016

Armaan Malik recreates 'Dheere Dheere'; hits 100k subscriber mark on YouTube

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the 21-year old Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner and RD Burman Award winner at Filmfare, has reached 100k+ subscribers on YouTube. He got ​the silver​ play button for crossing 100K ​subscribers today 22 December 2016.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2016

Indian Idol judges to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI:  Indian Idol season is making a comeback to TV after four years with judges Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam - all of whom will be seen on The Kapil Sharma show this Saturday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Friends FM revamps its signature tune; to be listeners BFF
,

MUMBAI: Kolkata's only 24x7 live radio station 'Friends FM' is back in a new avataread more

Interviews
Ranthambore Festival's goals are to reduce the anonymity associated with folk music: Ashutosh Pande, Puqaar Foundation

MUMBAI: Ranthambore Festival, the three-day cultural fiesta will shine at the majestic Nahargarhread more

News
Radio City launches in Jamshedpur and Nashik

MUMBAI: After a successful launch of a new station at Jamshedpur on 16 January, Music Broadcast read more

News
More grants for equipment and content to operational community radio stations

NEW DELHI: Operational Community radio stations, which today number around 200 more than a decaderead more

News
9XO to launch '9XO College TV'

MUMBAI: International Music Channel 9XO has launched a weekly programming block titled ‘9XO Colleread more

top# 5 articles

1
Paul McCartney sues Sony to reclaim Beatles song rights

MUMBAI: Beatles legend Paul McCartney has filed a lawsuit against Sony/ATV Music Publishing seeking to regain the copyright of many of his...read more

2
Sunidhi Chauhan goes global, yet again

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan who has been in buzz for her brand new song 'Bloody Hell', from upcoming movie ‘Rangoon’, is all...read more

3
Lata Mangeshkar receives Dakshina Moorthy Na Dapuraskaram award

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is called the real Bharat Ratna of India, received Dakshina Moorthy Na Dapuraskaram award recently. Lata...read more

4
AR Rahman to fast in support of Tamil Nadu protesters

MUMBAI: Oscar winning music director AR Rahman has announced that he will observe a day-long fast on Friday, along with members of the Nadigar Sangam...read more

5
Nikhil Malik's ode to the deaf community with his new single

MUMBAI: Composer Nikhil Malik says his new single ‘Boring I Love You’ -- shot with differently-abled youngsters -- is for the deaf community. He...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group