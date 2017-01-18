RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2017 19:47 |  By RnMTeam

Shreya Ghoshal to perform on Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged

MUMBAI: After maestro AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal is all set to perform at Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S6.

On 21 January, MTV will air second episode featuring one of the biggest Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal. We will see her perform to unplugged versions of some famous Bollywood songs like‘Dewaani Mastani’, ‘Mohe Rang Do’, ‘Sun Raha Hai Na Tu’, ‘Leja Leja Re’ along with magical numbers like ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao’, ‘Rasme Ulfat Ko Nibhayei' and more.

Shreya Ghoshal said, “I am so happy and delighted to be part of MTV Unplugged. I have seen few seasons and love it to the core. This season is indeed one of the best seasons of all time. It has so many newcomers as well. I am happy to be associated with the biggest show.”

“I am singing ‘Sun Raha Hai Tu’ from 'Aashiqui 2', ‘Mohe Rang Do’, ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao’, ‘Rasme Ulfat Ko Nibhaye’ and few more. Apart from that, I am waiting to see this season's episodes,” ends Shreya.

Catch the second episode of the biggest season of MTV Unplugged with Shreya Ghoshal as she goes unplugged and unstoppable on 21 January at 8 pm.

