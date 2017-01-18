RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2017 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

Rita Ora records song for 'Fifty Shades Darker' soundtrack

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora has written a song for the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack.

The 26-year-old, who is reprising her role as Mia Gray in the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ sequel, has penned a song for the film, which will release next month, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I've recorded a song for the new 'Fifty Shades of Grey' soundtrack. It's my first new song in a while, but I can't say anything more than that yet," Ora told Grazia magazine.

The track which is called ‘Kiss Me’, will be available on the deluxe version of the album.

While she has not released an album since 2012, the ‘America's Next Top Model’ host says she works much harder than people realise.

"People are always really surprised by how hard I work. Today I was up at 4am filming in Rome, then I got a flight to London this afternoon to perform at Tezenis, then I'm flying to the States to host 'America's Next Top Model'. I also don't think people realise how sick my sense of humour is," Ora said.

(Source: IANS)

Rita Ora Fifty Shades Darker Mia Gray Kiss Me America's Next Top Model
