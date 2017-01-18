RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2017 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

Raxstar unveils track on women's empowerment

MUMBAI: British rapper Raxstar, who has roots in India, on Wednesday released a track titled 'Balwant' that focuses on women's empowerment.

The song is for ‘MTV Spoken Word’, a music property that promotes 'desi' hip-hop in India.

Raxstar said in a statement: "It is great to see how the 'desi' hip-hop scene has evolved in the country ever since its inception. This is the second stint with ‘MTV Spoken Word’ and this season's rap 'Balwant' is all about the free-spirited women of our country.

"This song is a tribute to liberated women who do not depend on men to fulfil their needs. I have tried to give this song a 'desi' feel and I'm sure youngsters will be able to relate to it."

His earlier number ‘Bandook’ took a critical look at the issue of abuse within a relationship.

(Source: IANS)

