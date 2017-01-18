RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jan 2017 11:44 |  By RnMTeam

Neeti Mohan's shopping rendezvous

MUMBAI: Singer Neeti Mohan sent the crew of singing reality show 'The Voice India Season 2' into a tizzy when she went missing from the sets, only to be found on a shopping break with her sister Shakti.

Neeti, best known for songs like 'Kheech Meri Photo', 'Jiya Re' and 'Ishq Wala Love', is a judge on the &TV show.

The crew first thought she must be in her vanity van, but later when she was nowhere to be found, everyone panicked. The shoot was halted and everyone joined in the hunt.

"We work on a tight schedule and everyone freaked out when Neeti was nowhere to be found on sets. The entire crew went on a hunt but no one had any clue," said a source.

The source added: "After some time, someone informed us that Neeti's sister Shakti Mohan paid her a visit on the sets and both sisters just took off for some shopping therapy to a nearby mall. She returned after a while and shooting was resumed."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Neeti Mohan The Voice India Season 2 Kheech Meri Photo Jiya Re Ishq Wala Love Shakti Mohan &TV show
Related news
News | 11 Jan 2017

Shreya Ghoshal, Amit Trivedi, Badshah to feature on MTV Unplugged Season 6

MUMBAI: After effectively carrying out five melodious seasons, MTV Unplugged is back with a smashing new season to take music to the higher notes.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2017

'The Voice 2' coaches to amend rules for a special voice

MUMBAI: The coming weekend will be an interesting one for 'The Voice 2' viewers. As the coaches will go on to amend an important rule for one special contestant.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2016

Neeti Mohan pushes independent music plans for 'The Voice S2'

MUMBAI: Independent music has been one of the biggest highlights of 2016 along with remakes of classic Bollywood songs.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2016

Salim and Benny's twitter bonhomie

MUMBAI: It's rarer to see B-town celebs share their love and admiration for one and other on social media. We often come across celebs overcrowding their social media accounts with their pictures thus, singer Benny Dayal's recent tweet caught our attention.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2016

The Voice India Kids participant features in YouTube Top Trending Videos of 2016

MUMBAI: One of the youngest and most adorable contestants of The Voice India Kids 2016 who has been receiving love and blessings since her blind auditions in July this year, is today being better known as a YouTube sensation. Yes you heard it right.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City launches in Jamshedpur and Nashik

MUMBAI: After a successful launch of a new station at Jamshedpur on 16 January, Music Broadcast read more

News
More grants for equipment and content to operational community radio stations

NEW DELHI: Operational Community radio stations, which today number around 200 more than a decaderead more

News
9XO to launch '9XO College TV'

MUMBAI: International Music Channel 9XO has launched a weekly programming block titled ‘9XO Colleread more

News
Sony's musical venture Sony Rox HD launches in collaboration with Dolby Digital

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India further strengthens its spot in Hindi Music space with the lread more

News
Why can private FM channels not have their own news bulletins, Supreme Court asks Govt.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the government to explain the continuing prohibition on FMread more

top# 5 articles

1
Concert marks Saint Tyagaraja's 170th death anniversary

MUMBAI: Around 100 musicians playing veenas, gatams, mrudangams, violins and other instruments, besides singers, rendered the 'Panchratna Kritis' (...read more

2
Javed Akhtar, Vivek Agnihotri question 'azadi' for Zaira

MUMBAI: Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar and Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri expressed their disappointment with individuals for trolling Kashmiri...read more

3
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Anupama Raag team up for romantic single

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be singing Zee Music’s next single along with Anupama Raag. The upcoming single 'Saware' is a...read more

4
Gigi Hadid getting married to Zayn Malik?

MUMBAI: Model Gigi Hadid has sparked speculations that she may have got engaged after being spotted with a band on her ring finger. She reportedly...read more

5
My struggles shaped my work ethic: James Arthur

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter James Arthur says growing up with no money shaped his work ethic. "Being in bands and plugging away with not many...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group