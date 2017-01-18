RadioandMusic
Jaipur Literature Festival announces line-up; to go on-air with Red FM

MUMBAI: 10th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival in collaboration with Red FM will be a five-day literary extravaganza.

Red FM is the exclusive radio partner of the festival for the second time. The radio station aims at bringing stories and experiences of the festival live from the venue.

The music performances will take place at two locations, the Front Lawns at Diggi Palace in the morning and the Music Stage at Hotel Clarks Amer in the evening from 19-23 January 2017.

India’s Got Talent - 2010, winner the Shillong Chamber Choir and master drummer of Rajasthan, Nathoo Lal Solanki will be inaugurating the festival on 19 January.

The second day, 20 January will kick off with a performance by lyricist-playback singer Swanand Kirkire and Ankur Tiwari. The accomplished exponent of the Kirana Gharana of North Indian classical music Padmini Rao, will perform on the third day, 21 January and acclaimed vocalist Devashish Dey will take the center stage on 22 January. The festival goers will set the tone for the days ahead. On the fifth day of the festival, 23 January, East Meets Middle East, the musical collective spanning continents to celebrate the rich traditions of the Middle East and South Asia, will kick off a lively day at literature celebration.

The evenings will witness Rajasthan Josh and Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café's boundary-breaking music on the first day, followed by captivating folk dances. On Friday evening 20 January, the sounds of Bombay Bassment and Inna Modja will woo the crowd. The third day, 21 January will feature Soulmate, Beth Orton and Sam Amidon. Closing the Clarks Amer Music Stage on Sunday evening, 22 January will be the world-class line-up of Lisa Hannigan, Aga Khan Music Initiative Ensemble and The Raghu Dixit Project.

Bringing together art and culture with built heritage, two mesmerising evenings, at the magnificent Amber Fort and the spectacular Hawa Mahal will run parallel.

The session will witness readings by celebrated American poet Anne Waldman and the renowned Bollywood lyricist Swanand Kirkire. This will be followed by Sarod Recital by Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan at the Amber Fort. Musician Vidya Shah will explore ever-changing world of cultural entertainment through songs, while actor Luke Kenny will punctuate them with poignant poetry and quirky banter.

Speaking on the association, Red FM COO Nisha Narayan said, “We take great pleasure in announcing our collaboration with one of the greatest literary events on earth – Jaipur Literature Festival 2017 as it celebrates a decade bringing together books, ideas, readers, and writers. In our endeavour to bring newer content to our listeners, we are thrilled to bring literature, opinions, and experiences from across the globe adding to the ‘Bajate Raho’ spirit of the station straight from the festival. We look forward to the great show with author/ celebrity trivia, on-air interviews with renowned literary personalities and session highlights.”

What is more?

Red FM also brings an excellent opportunity for our literature-loving listeners across five cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jodhpur, and Jaipur to share a short story to be shortlisted by Red FM jury. The winning entry gets a chance to attend one day of the festival as a Red FM delegate to enjoy literature, mingle with authors interact with industry players and enjoy the live music concerts.

