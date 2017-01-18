RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2017 14:35 |  By RnMTeam

GOAT Festival '17 gets butted out of venue, courtesy Goa elections

MUMBAI: The boutique music and arts festival GOAT Festival 2017 scheduled to be held from 27-29 January announced a change in format with reduced programming, capacity and a shift in venue today

Due to rigorous restrictions forced in the run-up to elections in Goa on 4 February 2017, the organisers were unable to get all  the necessary licenses and permissions. The festival, which was supposed to happen at Ashwem Beach in Goa, will now be held at the beachside resort of Re:Fresh Eco Woods in Morjim. The location was planned as the night-time venue for the festival.

Keeping in mind the line-up changes, ticket prices have been slashed to Rs 5,000 for the weekend and Rs 2,000 for a day ticket. For music lovers who have already bought tickets and are having a change of heart, a  full refund option has been made available. A sweetner has been added:  all tickets have been upgraded to the luxury class  with access to the garden and pool at Aquatica resort in Morjim during the day.

GOAT promised a fantastic festival experience with future-forward sounds from India and around the world alongside visual arts and wellness workshops and will still deliver on that promise with artists like Gilles Peterson, Kiasmos (DJ set), SarathyKorwar,  Henry Wu, James Priestley (secret sun daze),Afriquoi (DJ Set), The Turbans, BLOT!, Sandunes, Medlar, Delhi Sultanate, Aqua Dominatrix, Kumail, Moniker, Eng. and EZ Riser.

The festival management says that the change in venue necessitated a change in format and line-up as staging live acts at the new venue was difficult. Some of the acts which have been axed on account of this   include Hercules and Love Affair, Dope St Jude, Sorceress, Yussef Kamaal, Madboy/Mink, Donn Bhatt + Passenger Revelator, and Marquis Hawkes.

GOAT CEO Dave Gaydon said, “When we started the process of putting this festival together, two years ago we knew that elections would be taking place in spring 2017. We were also aware that the Indian government places many restrictions around the elections. So, when we decided on our dates we made sure we would be far enough away from the elections venue. We were also informed by a senior government official that elections would take place in April or March. Unfortunately, the election date moved to 4 February bringing the Code of Conduct restrictions into place. This lead to our festival not being granted the licences and permissions required for it to go ahead.”

“It has been a massive labour of love to put this event together and we are devastated. We cannot use our beautiful piece of Goan jungle and have had to lose some amazing artists. We are determined to still make something magical and unforgettable happen, and by reducing the programme and capacity we will be able to run the event at the beautiful Re:Fresh Eco Woods Resort,” he said in parting.

Dave Gaydon GOAT Festival 2017 Re:Fresh Eco Woods Resort Morjim Beach Hercules and Love Affair Dope St Jude Sorceress Yussef Kamaal Madboy/Mink Donn Bhatt + Passenger Revelator Marquis Hawkes Gilles Peterson Kiasmos Sarathy Korwar Henry Wu James Priestley Afriquoi The Turbans Blot! Sandunes Medlar Delhi Sultanate Aqua Dominatrix Kumail Moniker EZ Riser Goa Election 2017
