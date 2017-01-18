Glastonbury fest to be named The Variety Bazaar

MUMBAI: The Glastonbury festival, a music fest which is held here annually in June, will be called The Variety Bazaar starting 2019 after a change in its location.

"I've been a risk-taker all my life. In 47 years of taking risks, so far touch wood, I haven't come unstuck. This might be one risk too far, I don't know," Michael Eavis, Founder of Glastonbury, told theguardian.com.

He added that the event would be billed as 'The Glastonbury festival team presents... The Variety Bazaar'.

Although the site of the new Glastonbury is not yet known, Eavis said that it's halfway to the Midlands and will be at a location with only one landowner.

The festival was originally set to move to Longleat before a family feud between site owner Lord Bath and his son intervened.

At present, Eavis plans to hold the festival in its new location once every five years, which means the five-day festival might still see a return of the festival in 2020.

"We are still planning an event in the future at a different location - which we are calling Variety Bazaar. But Glastonbury festival will always be called Glastonbury and will remain at Worthy Farm," tweeted Emily, Eavis's daughter.

She did not mention a year for Variety Bazaar and Glastonbury were unable to confirm whether or not it would be 2019.

(Source: IANS)