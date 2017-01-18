RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2017 12:19 |  By RnMTeam

Gigi Hadid getting married to Zayn Malik?

MUMBAI: Model Gigi Hadid has sparked speculations that she may have got engaged after being spotted with a band on her ring finger.

She reportedly turned down singer Zayn Malik's marriage proposal before Christmas over fears he was moving "too fast". But Hadid has sparked fresh speculation that she is set to wed Malik. She was seen out and about in New York on Monday wearing the ring, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Hadid rushed into a building dressed casually but the band was clear to see, and left everyone wondering why she had chosen that finger to wear the ring.

Her appearance comes just weeks after reports suggested she "didn't feel ready" when Malik asked her to marry him.

(Source: IANS)

