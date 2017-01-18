RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jan 2017 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

Fadi Fawaz hires bodyguard after George Michael's death

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz has reportedly hired a bodyguard after the former's death.

The 43-year-old hairdresser, who dated Michael on and off for four years since 2012 and discovered the singer's body on Christmas Day 2016, met Karl Warren, the owner of protection firm Warlite Security, at his flat, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It didn't seem like they wanted to be seen together," a source told The Sun newspaper.

However, Warren hasn't been quiet about his support for Fawaz on social media.

"Don't listen to these nasty evil people. If they had any love and respect for George, they would leave you alone. They're ignorant," Warren posted on his Facebook account.

The development comes after Michael's cousin Andros Georgiou criticised Fawaz and claimed there is something suspicious about the singer's death.

"I have been trying to hold back on this tweet I saw nearly 10 days ago but the more I am reading and the more I am finding out about Fadi I just can't keep my mouth shut any longer. No. 1 he was never with Yog (Michael's nickname) 24 hours a day, they never lived together, he lived in one of Yogs houses in Regents Park?," Georgiou posted.

"And even if they were, why were they not together on Christmas eve? and why did he sleep in the car? Too many questions have come up.

"One thing is for sure this was not an act of suicide. He should have been looked after by his so called friends! If I was around, this would never of happened and I have to live with that the rest of my life. I am so very sad as I am sure you all are as well. I have to pray that the police come to the conclusion I have and justice will be served," Georgiou added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Fadi Fawaz George Michael The Sun Andros Georgiou
Related news
News | 17 Jan 2017

George Michael played snooker 'every night' in rehab

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael played snooker "every night" during his time in rehab, according to his former partner Fadi Fawaz.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

George Michael was addicted to anti-depressants

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael's former lover Carlos Arturo Ortiz believes that an "overdose" may have been the cause of the ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker's death.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2017

George Michael's boyfriend to be questioned by police again

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz will be questioned again by detectives as they fear the singer may have died from a drug overdose on Christmas 2016.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2017

George Michael attempted suicide many times

MUMBAI : Singer George Michael had attempted suicide many a time, claimed posts from a Twitter account -- in the name of his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz -- which was later deleted. Michael died on Christmas Day last year. He was 53.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2016

George Michael wanted to adopt a child

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael wanted to adopt a child and have a "perfect family".

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Ranthambore Festival's goals are to reduce the anonymity associated with folk music: Ashutosh Pande, Puqaar Foundation

MUMBAI: Ranthambore Festival, the three-day cultural fiesta will shine at the majestic Nahargarhread more

News
Radio City launches in Jamshedpur and Nashik

MUMBAI: After a successful launch of a new station at Jamshedpur on 16 January, Music Broadcast read more

News
More grants for equipment and content to operational community radio stations

NEW DELHI: Operational Community radio stations, which today number around 200 more than a decaderead more

News
9XO to launch '9XO College TV'

MUMBAI: International Music Channel 9XO has launched a weekly programming block titled ‘9XO Colleread more

News
Sony's musical venture Sony Rox HD launches in collaboration with Dolby Digital

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India further strengthens its spot in Hindi Music space with the lread more

top# 5 articles

1
Raxstar unveils track on women's empowerment

MUMBAI: British rapper Raxstar, who has roots in India, on Wednesday released a track titled 'Balwant' that focuses on women's empowerment. The song...read more

2
My struggles shaped my work ethic: James Arthur

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter James Arthur says growing up with no money shaped his work ethic. "Being in bands and plugging away with not many...read more

3
Classical music to adorn Festival of India in Netherlands

NEW DELHI:A four-member Classical Instrumental Music Group of Subhash Ghosh is one of the highlights of a Festival of India being organised in the...read more

4
Shreya Ghoshal to perform on Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged

MUMBAI: After maestro AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal is all set to perform at Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S6. On 21 January, MTV will air...read more

5
Jaipur Literature Festival announces line-up; to go on-air with Red FM

MUMBAI: 10th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival in collaboration with Red FM will be a five-day literary extravaganza. Red FM is the exclusive...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group