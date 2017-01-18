RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jan 2017 14:09 |  By RnMTeam

Concert marks Saint Tyagaraja's 170th death anniversary

MUMBAI: Around 100 musicians playing veenas, gatams, mrudangams, violins and other instruments, besides singers, rendered the 'Panchratna Kritis' (Five Gems), composed by the legendary Carnatic music exponent Saint Tyagaraja to mark his 170th death anniversary here.

Born in Thiruvarur in the Thanjavur Maratha Kingdom, Kakarla Tyagabrahmam, (May 4, 1767-January 6, 1847), was one of the greatest and most prolific composers of Carnatic music, including the noteworthy Panchratna Kritis and was later revered as Saint Tyagaraja.

The music concert on late Tuesday saw over 2,000 Carnatic music lovers gathered in the Shanmukhananda Hall swaying and singing to the tunes of the great music giant in Ragas like Sri, Nattai, Gowlai, Arabji, Varali.

The occasion, which coincided with the beginning of the 250th birth anniversary year celebrations of Saint Tyagaraja, saw the unveiling of a lifesize 650-kg copper and brass statue of the musical genius at the venue, said a spokesperson K. A. Viswanathan.

Incidentally, the day is marked with thanksgiving to Saint Tyagaraja, Carnatic musicians from all over the world unite to sing the Panchratna Kritis as a tribute.

The five gems in praise of Lord Rama - the first which he composed at the age of 13 - are: Jagadananda Karaka, Duduku Gala, Sadhinchane, Kanakana Ruchira and Endaro Mahanubhavulu, set in Adi Talam, with each Raga representing the mood of the songs and meaning of its lyrics.

On 'Bahula Panchami', the day when he attained Samadhi, singers and musicians from over congregate at Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu on the banks of River Cauvery for the annual 'Aradhana Festival'.

Considered an avatar of Saint Valmiki, Saint Tyagaraja's compositions are rich in devotional and philosophical content with superior structure, superb handling of the Ragalakshanas and apt choice of Ragas and lyrics.

(Source: IANS)

