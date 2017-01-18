Classical music to adorn Festival of India in Netherlands

NEW DELHI:A four-member Classical Instrumental Music Group of Subhash Ghosh is one of the highlights of a Festival of India being organised in the Netherlands from 26 January to 27 March 2017.

The Festival will showcase diverse Indian culture - classical and folk dances, music, and exhibition on handmade ethnically sourced silk clothes and accessories. The events will be held in the cities of The Hague, Amsterdam, Rotterdam/Maastricht, Utrecht, Eindhoven and Groningen.

The following events being showcased are a 13-member Kathak Dance by Aditi Mangaldas Kathak Dance Group; a 15-member Bhojpuri Folk Dance from North Zone Cultural Centre; and a 10-member Bhartnatyam Dance by Dr Sanddhya V. Pureccha.

A three-member exhibition-cum-demonstration on handmade ethnically sourced silk clothes and accessories by Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director, Sewa Bharat will be held.