News |  18 Jan 2017 11:32 |  By RnMTeam

13th edition of Jahan-e-Khusrau to commence on March 24

MUMBAI: World Sufi Music Festival 'Jahan-e-Khusrau', founded by filmmaker-poet Muzaffar Ali is back with its 13th edition after a two year hiatus and will commence on March 24.

The three day festival was formally launched on Tuesday at The Lodhi at a press conference with Karan Singh, Chairman Rumi Foundation, Muzaffar Ali, Secretary and Executive Director Rumi Foundation and Dinaz Madhukar, Senior Vice President DLF Luxury Retail & Hospitality.

The festival is held under the aegis of Rumi Foundation.

"The gap of two was basically... it was a natural realisation of the people you need support of the people for the festival, " Ali told IANS here.

"Sufi saints knew the true value of an egalitarian, inclusive world lead by a seamless love for the Lord. It's a message most relevant in today's world full of angst and strife. I am glad we can once again remember these Sufi saints and their enlightened view of life," he added.

The forthcoming festival is dedicated to Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar, patron saint of the Punjab and the Pir of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya.

Indian artistes like Daler Mehndi, Satinder Sartaj, Sukhwinder Singh and Sonam Kalra amongst others will be here to perform along with artistes hailing from different countries including Pakistan.

"We are trying to get Pakistani artistes too for the festival. Let's see," Ali said.

The sufi music festival is being held in association with the Delhi Government and the Union Tourism and Culture Ministries, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and other sponsors.

The countries that have participated in the festival in the past include US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iran, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

(Source: IANS)

World Sufi Music Festival Jahan-e-Khusrau Muzaffar Ali Rumi Foundation Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar Punjab Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya US Canada Germany Italy Morocco Sudan Egypt Tunisia Iran Turkey Uzbekistan Pakistan Bangladesh
