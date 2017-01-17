Trump hasn't asked Kanye West to perform

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West will not be performing at the inaugural of US President-elect Donald Trump on 20 January.

According to cnn.com, Tom Barrack, Trump's longtime friend and the chair of his Presidential Inaugural Committee, said the team had not asked West to perform despite having had a high-profile meeting with Trump.

Barrack said: "We haven't asked him. He considers himself a friend of the President-elect... The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it's perfect, it's going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven't asked him to perform."

(Source: IANS)