RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jan 2017 19:26 |  By RnMTeam

Trump hasn't asked Kanye West to perform

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West will not be performing at the inaugural of US President-elect Donald Trump on 20 January.

According to cnn.com, Tom Barrack, Trump's longtime friend and the chair of his Presidential Inaugural Committee, said the team had not asked West to perform despite having had a high-profile meeting with Trump.

Barrack said: "We haven't asked him. He considers himself a friend of the President-elect... The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it's perfect, it's going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven't asked him to perform."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kanye West Singer Donald Trump America performance news
Related news
News | 17 Jan 2017

Gomez, Swift's 'secret meeting'

MUMBAI: Singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift still share a good relationship despite not having seen each other for months. They even had a "secret meeting" at the latters house earlier this week.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2017

Gurdas Maan hunting for missing box; what's cooking?

MUMBAI: We tend to lose our most loved belongings during travel and otherwise, but it's rare when the entire nation walks up to help. However, when its Gurdas Maan’s belonging, who would stop looking?

read more
News | 17 Jan 2017

Unwell Palash Sen requests Raftaar to run the show

MUMBAI: Euphoria, the Indian rock band was to perform for a Paytm event yesterday, 16 January 2016, but the band could not do so sighting bands lead vocalist, Palash Sen's health condition. This is when they approached Raftaar to step in.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2017

Michael Jackson's daughter eyeing acting debut

MUMBAI: Late King of Pop Michael Jacksons daughter Paris Jackson is reportedly planning to make her acting debut. She has even met with director Lee Daniels to discuss an acting role in his new TV series ‘Star’.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2017

Carey turns to ex-fiancé Packer for career advice

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has reportedly reached out to her former fiancé and Australian billionaire James Packer to help her rebuild her brand.

read more

RnM Biz

News
More grants for equipment and content to operational community radio stations

NEW DELHI: Operational Community radio stations, which today number around 200 more than a decaderead more

News
9XO to launch '9XO College TV'

MUMBAI: International Music Channel 9XO has launched a weekly programming block titled ‘9XO Colleread more

News
Sony's musical venture Sony Rox HD launches in collaboration with Dolby Digital

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India further strengthens its spot in Hindi Music space with the lread more

News
Why can private FM channels not have their own news bulletins, Supreme Court asks Govt.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the government to explain the continuing prohibition on FMread more

News
Saavn RMX to offer cross-cultural artist collaborations

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural artist collaboration is the latest music business trend and tapping on itread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Anupama Raag team up for romantic single

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be singing Zee Music’s next single along with Anupama Raag. The upcoming single 'Saware' is a...read more

2
Gomez, Swift's 'secret meeting'

MUMBAI: Singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift still share a good relationship despite not having seen each other for months. They even had a "secret...read more

3
Gurdas Maan hunting for missing box; what's cooking?

MUMBAI: We tend to lose our most loved belongings during travel and otherwise, but it's rare when the entire nation walks up to help. However, when...read more

4
I played my first song to Khayyam Sahib: Talat Aziz on composing for 'Majaz'

MUMBAI: Ghazal maestro Talat Aziz is debuting as a music director with the biopic film 'Majaz' that will release on 20 January 2017. Earlier,...read more

5
Fuzzy Logic becomes Nomades Kultur's artist-in-residence

MUMBAI: Arfaaz Kagalwala aka Fuzzy logic who ended 2016 on a high note, is all geared up for his new position at Nomades Kultur. It couldn't be a...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group