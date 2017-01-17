Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Anupama Raag team up for romantic single

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be singing Zee Music’s next single along with Anupama Raag.

The upcoming single 'Saware' is a romantic number, featuring Kunal Kemmu and Vartika Singh. And, according to the record label, they are all set to ‘sweep you off your feet’!

Vartika Singh was crowned Femina Miss India Grand International in 2015 and represented India at Miss Grand International 2015 and was crowned first runner-up.

The song is composed and penned by Anupama Raag and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

The much awaited single ‘Saware’ will release on 20 January 2017 on Zee Music.