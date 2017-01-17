RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jan 2017 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

'Raees' makers to release original soundtrack

MUMBAI: ‘Raees’ makers will be releasing its original soundtrack separately in the music album. The film's director Rahul Dholakia says the source of inspiration was the ‘Sholay’ album.

"I was a kid when 'Sholay' released, but I do remember listening to Gabbar's theme and the iconic dialogues on radio. So, when the idea came up about the original soundtrack (OST) I was most excited," Dholakia said in a statement.

He added: "We have some killer themes and extremely punchy dialogues - imagine the combination of both! That would be really cool as no one has done it before, and we have the substance so why not?"

The makers decided on coming out with OST when the trailer of the film had a complete commercial touch with a foot tapping background score.

Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, ‘Raees’ touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. Its trailer gives a glimpse of the story backed by heavy duty action sequences, and many thrilling moments.

In the film, superstar Shah Rukh Khan essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.

Also starring Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, it is slated to release on 25 January.

(Source: IANS)

