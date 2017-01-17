Michael Jackson's daughter eyeing acting debut

MUMBAI: Late King of Pop Michael Jacksons daughter Paris Jackson is reportedly planning to make her acting debut.

She has even met with director Lee Daniels to discuss an acting role in his new TV series ‘Star’.

Daniels posted a snapshot of himself and Paris on Instagram last week alongside the caption: "When Paris comes to you ...talking talking talking."

As per sources, Paris is "seriously considering" his offer, reports tmz.com.

Paris has also been approached by "multiple modelling agencies" and is already being lined up to appear on the cover of "three major high fashion magazines".

Besides that, she is also tipped to sign endorsement deals with "several major brands".

(Source: IANS)