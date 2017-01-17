Javed Akhtar, Vivek Agnihotri question 'azadi' for Zaira

MUMBAI: Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar and Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri expressed their disappointment with individuals for trolling Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim for meeting state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and they even questioned the ideology of 'azadi' (freedom) in India.

After receiving accolades from the film industry and elsewhere for her performance in ‘Dangal’, the 16-year-old met Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, who enquired about her education and interest in other creative fields like acting.

However, the Srinagar-based Zaira was trolled on social media when photos from the meeting emerged.

She took to social media on Monday to apologise for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris.

Akhtar and Agnihotri came forward to express their anger on social media about the same.

Akhtar tweeted: "Those who shout 'azadi' from the roof tops don't give an iota of azadi to others. Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologise for her success. Shame!"

Agnihotri also shared instances from his past and lashed out at individuals for not taking a stand for Zaira.

"Last year, I was shooting with Yami Gautam and other Kashmiri girls in the valley, they came armed to kill those girls. This is the reality of Kashmir," Agnihotri posted.

He added: "I haven't seen Barkha Dutt and other liberals ever raise voice against the suppression of Kashmiri girls who aren't allowed to work. So much talent in Kashmir but suppressed by separatist or terrorists. Why didn't any feminist ever raise voice?"

A Twitter user questioned Agnihotri about why Bollywood celebrities did not say anything and support Zaira.

Agnihotri responded: "When I raised this issue after being almost killed by such men, no one spoke up. People who shoot in Kashmir also don't raise the issue. Sad."

(Source: IANS)